In the mid-1960s, in Millett, South Carolina, Willie Mae Samuel, her friends and a group of Freedom Riders were trying to register Black people to vote. This is Part III.
What follows is very important information that needs to be included for the full tenor of the situation to come through. When you are so inclined to say “Oh, it does not take all of that to register to vote in America,” I am inclined to beg to differ. Walk in these shoes for a while:
The plantation owner was not pleased that we got away earlier that day, before Bill and Nash arrived, so he reported to the mayor of Millett that we had been on his property. The very next morning, my mom and I were visited by Mayor Wade Smith.
Mom was already outside when he drove up. The sound of the truck had a haunting, foreboding hum as it approached our house, and I heard him say, “Ella, I heard that you were on my property talking to my field hands about registering to vote.”
I dashed outside and stepped up between his truck and my mom and said, “No, she is not the one. I am the one who has been doing that.”
Wade was still sitting in his truck with the window down and he turned his attention to me. “Willie, what right do you have going on my property talking to my field hands?”
Ol’ fresh-mouth me, who had just graduated from Paine College, answered him as boldly as I could. “I did not know that you owned the field hands. I will not stay off your property. These people have a right to know that they can vote, and I will continue to share that information with them about their rights. You are wrong. You do not know what you are talking about. We were not on your property yesterday.” That was correct because we were on H.S. Johnson’s Plantation, not Wade’s.
At that time, I was not considering the danger in which I was putting the family. I had three younger sisters, a mother, and a 65-year-old aunt in the house. Then, Mayor, Wade Smith got out of the truck, came around to the side where I was standing, and asked me again if I was going to stay off his property.
Foolishly, I said, “No, I will not stay off your property”. Just as those words came out of my mouth, he raised his hand to give me a backhand slap, but Momma was Johnny on the spot. She had quietly moved up closer behind me and, out of the corner of my eye, I saw her reach as fast as lightning to lift a brick. “Go on and hit her if you dare,” she said.
Mom — who stood about 5 feet, 7 inches and was very slim — was one Black woman who was not going to bother anyone, but she too would stand her ground and not allow anyone to touch her children; she would rather die first. Mom used to tell us how she could beat up all of the boys who grew up on the farm with her.
Wade turned beet-red, dropped his hand, and angrily reached back inside the truck for his .38 caliber pistol. Just as he was about to aim it at me, Mom turned as swiftly as she had come up behind me and said, “Go ahead and shoot her if you will.” She headed into the house, and immediately I knew what was on her mind.
As long as I could remember, we always had a rifle and a pistol in our house. Every Black family I knew back then always had several guns in the home. We believed in the Second Amendment then and now. I thought, “Lord, we are going to have a shootout at the OK Corral.”
It was at that time that I was jerked to my senses. I turned and ran after my mom while at the same time same yelling repeatedly to my younger sisters to stop Mom. By the time I got inside, she was already in her bedroom where the pistol was kept. My three younger sisters also knew what she kept in that room. At that moment, I was no longer concerned about Wade shooting me in the back of the head, in my back, or even in the face. My greatest concern now was his shooting my mom.
I yelled to my sisters to hold Mom in the room and not let her come out. Just as I got to the bedroom door, I saw the gun in her hand and I pushed my way into the bedroom to help my sisters bar the door. Our strength was no match for Mom’s even when she used to arm wrestle with us. She always won. I knew that when she was angry the three of us would hardly be able to hold her.
We never touched the gun. We just simply held the door and stood fast against it using all the strength that we had. My fear was beginning to be a reality. Mom was all I had on my mind. We were saying repeatedly, “Mom, don’t go out there. Mom, put the gun down.”
Next week: Part IV