In the mid-1960s, in Millett, South Carolina, Willie Mae Samuel, her friends and a group of Freedom Riders were trying to register Black people to vote.
All of our summer planning meetings were held in churches where there were progressive ministers who did not live in the neighborhood. Most of the ministers who pastored churches in the area were from Savannah, Columbia, or Augusta. Officers of Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church along with Rev. Henry Bush and his members took the leadership position in the community for this movement. My family, local and otherwise, were members of the Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church of Martin, South Carolina.
The Freedom Riders ate what we ate and traveled where we traveled. We trusted them, and they trusted their lives with us. All of our travel was in our family’s little green 1957 Ford. After about two months of going from plantation to plantation and home to home, talking, we felt that we had enough people convinced to go to the courthouse to register. (Mind you, voting was another step and another level.)
By now more and more people were building up the courage to take a stand. Conversations were beginning to take place in the churches, at the U.S. Post Office in Millett, in the fields, and on the streets in Allendale.
Many of the independent Blacks who did not live on plantations joined in this strange thing that was happening in this community, and all over the country. Living in this area and not living on a plantation was hard, because I could name at least 5 within a 10 mile radius: Johnny Walker Plantation, also called Able Belfast Plantation; H.E Johnson Plantation; Dunbar Plantation, later named The Creek Plantation; Jimmy Williams Plantation; and George Kirkland Plantation.
The community saw the numbers growing larger, conversations began to take place in the fields and at prayer meetings. Several Black families who owned their own property joined with us as well.
The two people who stood out the most in my mind were Mother Pinky Johnson and her husband, Reverend Richard Johnson, who was elderly. They began to meet with us at the church and were very outspoken. The momentum was building up in the county and, with that, the courage was also building. At that point, rather than following a group of young people, the older people had someone with whom they could identify. Thus, we began attracting more older people.
It was now midsummer and we had been reporting to the courthouse most of those days, but we only had 20 people registered to vote. The officials had decided to cover themselves. Since they were ordered to register Blacks, they decided to open the door at 9 a.m. every weekday morning and invite one person to come inside to register. No one would be allowed to enter again until after lunch. At 5 p.m. each day, the registrar would announce that the office was closed until the next morning. At that rate, we realized that we would have only 60 people registered by summer’s end.
That weekend we had a planning meeting. We came up with a plan and decided to execute it on Monday. Because of the weekend meeting, we had a large number of citizens at the Allendale County Courthouse that morning.
The registrar did her usual thing. She invited one citizen inside before lunch and one after lunch. At 5 p.m. she came to the door to lock it and make her usual announcement. But instead of moving backward and saying thank you, we moved forward like a river.
Inward we flowed, spreading out all over the large room. She ran back to her desk, not knowing what to do. Workers from different offices rushed in to be faced with the flood of Black bodies, moving into every corner of the room.
The County Police must have known something was going to take place that day because, by the time the last person was inside the room, the police chief was there saying, ”You all need to leave now before you are placed under arrest.” About 10 whose eyes must have caught the policeman’s familiar eyes got up and walked out. The chief said again, with more force and a harsher tone, “I have told you, people, to leave or you will be placed under arrest.” No one moved after that request.
The chief stepped outside to commune with another officer. He stayed for about five minutes and returned with a tall heavy-set Black man. Some of the people who lived in town knew him. He was given permission to speak to us. He introduced himself as an outstanding citizen of Allendale, and he told us his name was Mutt Jones.
He talked to us about being good citizens and suggested that we should leave the courthouse peacefully. He told us what a wonderful town we lived in and that we should not cause trouble or rock the boat in such a peaceful town. As he we leaving, he said, “Now you all come on and leave with me before you get arrested.”
