Each time the subject of voter suppression is brought up, my mind takes an uncomfortable trip back to what it was like to want to register and be a decent citizen, and yet something was still not acceptable about who I and others were as human beings. We had too much of something or too little of something.
I wondered in the 1960s and am still wondering in 2022 what gives a man the right to disqualify other human beings from participating in the operation of the government. We still have people who feel that it is the right thing to do to other human beings who have worked within the rules of the law, kept the Word Holy, paid taxes, and tried not to be a burden on society.
And yet, after all of the denial, these same humans look to the Constitution for answers that will lead to a more perfect union for We the People.
People who willingly think and operate in that vein have not thought about how mentally, emotionally, and spiritually damaging it is to the psyche to have experienced that being done to an individual.
“The more things change, the more things remain the same.”
Would you believe that in 1964-65 a little town called Millett, South Carolina, was recognized as needing to be freed up so that the residents could vote? Allendale County was flooded with Freedom Riders, mainly from the North. The county was a stronghold of white and Black people with the plantation mentality of “this is how it is and this is how it will always be.” Looking back, I have forgotten more than I can remember about those days.
When our assigned Freedom Riders, Bill and Nash, arrived, they truly believed that justice was a reality even in Allendale County. And that somewhere we could find a law enforcement officer who would do something about what had happened at our house the day we got in the little green 1957 Ford and went looking for justice.
We went to three other counties, trying to find someone who would allow us to swear out a warrant for the arrest of this man, who had entered our house threatening to use his gun on anyone who talked back to him. We were almost arrested trying to get a warrant.
After the last justice of the peace asked “Do you all want to be arrested,” we headed back to Allendale County, wondering if there was justice anywhere. Bill, Nash, Geneva, Rose, and I discussed our options. We had only one left — and that was to continue to influence the citizens of Allendale County that they should register to vote because the Civil Rights Act had been passed.
Many political moves were taking place on the larger front in the South, but we could only deal with our little area. We decided to forge full speed ahead. We knew that because of activities taking place all over the country, we could call out for help. Bill and Nash felt confident that their strategy would work without any more outside help, and we quietly fought the battle alone.
We, with me being the spokesman for the group, told Mom that we had come too far to turn around, and we felt the need to keep attempting to get citizens registered to vote. Next to protecting ourselves from the danger of angry whites, the hardest job was to convince the Blacks that they had rights. That reminds me of how it is today with many who are not willing to exercise that right.
Mom told us to go on and do what we felt was right. She did not hesitate at all. She simply asked me not to take the sister next to me because she was handicapped from birth and would not be able to defend herself, verbally or otherwise. We agreed to leave Teen (Ernestine) behind as we traveled daily up and down the dangerous Highway 125.
We lived 25 miles from the town of Allendale where the courthouse was located. We kept going, and we kept being chased. Many of the plantation owners had told their people that they had better not receive us and dared them to go register to vote. They were told that if they did go, they would have to move off the plantation.
We lived on an independent landowner’s property. On plantations, there are only two kinds of houses: shanties for the slaves and the home of the owner and his family. And maybe a special house built for the overseer, with four rooms instead of three.
The saddest thing for us was to realize that we had no place to go when we were running. Most times we were running from the law or someone who had been sent by the law to harm those who wanted to follow the unwelcome law. There was no one to help us but God and the serious prayers of those who believed in the cause all over the country.
Next week: Part II