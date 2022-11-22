Kook made some promises to the Lord recently and she’s having a tough time keeping them.
As many readers who’ve kept up with my columns will remember, Kook and Neeve are the Lott sisters, originally from Cedartown by way of Esom Hill, who then married Barry Owen and David Adams and now live in Rockmart.
Neeve and Kook are the sun and moon around which the rest of our family revolves. They are the center of our little universe. We used to celebrate all big holidays in Esom Hill at Pawpaw’s old house but when that became too small for everyone to fit, we started gathering at either Neeve’s or Kook’s (who live with 2 minutes of each other in Rockmart).
The sisters used to “fight” over who would host certain big holidays and Kook would claim many of them on account of having the “big table,” which was a very large table capable of seating many guests. That is, until Barry pointed out that it was actually two tables pushed up together. So then the sisters were on even ground once more and now just share hosting duties evenly.
Anyhow, the reason Kook made some promises to God is because just a few days ago her husband, David, suffered a heart attack. It was a very difficult few days for Kook and their kids, and of course for the entire family.
Kook asked for prayers and the Rockmart community and beyond really showed their love and support. Prayers and well wishes poured in and we truly believe that it made a difference. Just a few days ago, David was critical and was in the ICU. Today he is out of the hospital, resting at home and will be able to spend Thanksgiving with us.
God is good and Kook is overwhelmed by all the love and support she felt from so many people. But she has a bit of a problem.
“I do need you to know that while prayers were answered, I did promise God that I would stop being mad about where David throws his dirty laundry and I promised to fix my attitude,” Kook said. “I am failing miserably on both accounts after only a week and a half.”
But all joking aside, Kook considers David’s recovery as a miracle. He had two 100% blockages and she said she is THANKFUL to have his dirty laundry to wash.
So when the family gets together on Thursday and David says the blessing before we eat as he always does, we will know that, despite all the crazy things going on in the world and right here at home, we have MUCH to be thankful, for especially this year.
We have good food and a warm place to enjoy it. And we’re surrounded by the people we love.
I’m pretty excited about our Thanksgiving meal. Here are this year’s food assignments:
Kook and David — the turkey, paper products, dressing, giblet gravy, cranberry sauce (only canned will do for me) and slaw
Neeve — Hashbrown casserole (the most important thing on the table, in my humble opinion) and green beans
Severo — Ham
Cousin Pam — desserts, corn and the good ice (I don’t know where cousin Pam gets the good ice from but she brings a big cooler of it each holiday).
Dori — Deviled eggs
Traci — Mac and cheese
Logan — Eclair dessert
Freda — Rolls
Julie & Barton — Sweet potato casserole and a dessert
Mary Ella — Dessert
Jen — Alcohol
Terra — Spinach dip, and is having Kook’s turkey fried
Lindsey has to work at the hospital this year so Jody’s bringing drinks.
It’s crazy to think that the little babies (Logan, Dori and Mary Ella) are now so grown that they’re making dishes of their own to bring to the table. And just as unbelievable is the fact that we’ve got grandbabies around the table.
We know there are some folks in our community who are not as fortunate as we are. We all complain about the little things but that’s just what they are — little things. When it comes to the things that really matter, we are truly blessed.
Whether you’ll be in Lindale or Coosa this Thanksgiving, whether you’ll be in South Rome or Armuchee, Shannon or Old East Rome, Celanese or Silver Creek, I hope you can enjoy good food with the people you love.
From Neeve and Kook, Zoodie, Freda, Cousin Pam, Papa, Traci, Terra, Barry, David and everyone else in Esom Hill, Cedartown, Rockmart and Rome, we wish you and your family a happy and healthy Thanksgiving.