Your time is important so I want to use engaging, thought-provoking, hopeful words so that you will continue to read this column. And only the truth please!
The truth: Humans and wild animals now face new challenges for survival because of climate change. More frequent and intense droughts, storms, heat waves, rising sea levels, melting glaciers and warming oceans are directly harming animals, destroying the places they live, and wreaking havoc on people’s livelihoods and communities — especially in the Global South.
I live on a small plot of land in Northwest Georgia near a babbling trout stream. It’s hot in the summer, sure, but what do I know about climate change? More often I notice the abundance of trees, grass, and wildlife all around me. In all but a few ways, I have not directly experienced the impact of global warming. I’ve had enough clean water to drink and food to eat.
You may be like me and have thought that global warming seems like something far away or is just too big a problem for one person to take on. After all, up here in Northwest Georgia we have not experienced the urgency of rising sea levels or any of the other 26,500 independent lines of scientific evidence for global warming. However, millions of people living in the Global South have -— and with catastrophic outcomes.
Another truth: What we believe about global warming matters and we must all pull together. But bombarding people with more data, facts and science isn’t the key to convincing them why climate change matters and how important and urgent it is that we do all we can to fix it.
To start with, I think we need hope that it is fixable.
I often hear from senior citizens worried about the world they’re leaving their grandchildren, and from young moms wondering whether they should have brought a new life into this world.
I read about scientists that are frustrated as their message falls on deaf ears and from activists, worn out from years of advocacy with few visible results. And the headlines sure don’t give us any hope. Hurricanes are getting stronger, wildfires are out of control, record-breaking droughts — and don’t even get me started on the politicization of basic facts and our seeming inability to treat with respect anyone we disagree with.
Is it possible to find hope, in the midst of all of this?
But I am hopeful. I am hopeful about the capacity of humankind — our nature, our creativity, our resilience, our ingenuity — to come up with solutions that are applicable and doable. And I’m hopeful because I’m meeting people who are taking this challenge seriously.
Parents and kids are learning to recycle and repurpose. I’m inspired by the next generation. They embody the future when they win science fairs for inventing algae biofuels and five-dollar water filters.
But our hope cannot rest entirely on an expectation that the next generation will fix the problem for us.
So I’m going to practice hope by searching for and sharing stories and good news about people who are making a difference; about the tech innovations like solar fabric, floating solar farms on flooded open-pit coal mines in China, river powered energy in remote Arctic villages and more.
Science tells us it’s too late to avoid all of the impacts of climate change. Some are already here today. Others are inevitable because of past choices we’ve made. Science also tells us that it’s not too late to avoid the most serious and dangerous impacts.
We can make a difference. Our choices will determine what happens.