I tend not to worry.
My wife does, occasionally. I usually counter her concerns by saying, “What are the odds of … (insert potentially dangerous activity)?” Then, I follow by making up the odds.
“Oh, let the kids play with fireworks, honey. What are the odds they’ll get hurt?”
Actually, it’s one in 19,556, which is less dangerous than playing with a chainsaw (one in 4,464) but more dangerous than swimming with alligators (one in 53,000 chance of being bit).
By the way, I was way, way off with my figures on all three of the above. The odds I quoted were: Getting injured by playing with fireworks: one in a million; odds of getting hurt by playing with a chainsaw: None whatsoever; and odds of getting bit by an alligator: one in a gazillion.
So, in the interest of utilizing accurate odds for these instances, I did some research and found the actual chances for catastrophe, for usage by myself, and you, the curious reader, in our everyday reckoning. So, the chance of you:
♦ Being struck by lightning: 1 in 576,000.
♦ Getting away with murder: 1 in 2.
♦ Winning an Olympic gold medal: 1 in 662,000.
♦ Getting hemorrhoids: 1 in 25.
♦ Dying from a shark attack: 1 in 300,000,000 (that’s 300 million).
♦ Dying from a falling coconut: 1 in 250,000,000.
♦ Dying from a dog attack: 1 in 700,000.
♦ Dying from falling down: 1 in 246.
♦ Winning the Mega Millions lottery: 1 in 135,145,920.
♦ Having your identity stolen: 1 in 200.
♦ Hitting a hole-in-one in golf (if you’re an amateur): 1 in 5,000.
♦ Hitting a hole-in-one in golf (if you’re a professional): 1 in 2,500.
♦ Being a victim of a serious crime in your lifetime: 1 in 20.
♦ Being injured while mowing your lawn: 1 in 3,623.
♦ Dying in an airplane accident: 1 in 354,319.
♦ Dying from heart disease: 1 in 3.
♦ Dying from parts falling off an airplane: 1 in 10,000,000.
♦ Getting divorced: 1 in 3.
♦ Living to be 100 years old: 1 in 50.
♦ Dying from a bicycling accident: 1 in 140,845.
♦ Dying from a football injury: 1 in 1,850,000.
♦ Dying from jogging: 1 in 1,000,000.
♦ Dying from skiing: 1 in 1,400,000.
♦ Dying from a hunting accident: 1 in 68,000.
♦ Getting injured while shaving: 1 in 6,585.
♦ Dying from an alligator attack: 1 in 12,000,000.
♦ Getting colon cancer: 1 in 20.
♦ Being audited by the IRS: 1 in 175.
♦ Becoming a professional athlete: 1 in 22,000.
♦ Bowling a 300 game: 1 in 11,500.
♦ Getting the flu this year: 1 in 10.
Of course, I’m no statistician (although I did pretend to be one at a wedding recently). But I do think that if you have hemorrhoids, and are swimming with sharks, while on a lawn mower, after cutting yourself shaving, and barely survived a falling coconut, after being notified you’re being audited by the IRS, your chances of getting a divorce may increase.