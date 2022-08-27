There is no mantra, prayer, manifestation, or intention that can be used to speed up the uncomfortable, fidgety time of waiting. One must simply wait. Pesky horrible waiting.
Waiting on opportunities, on places, on occasions, sometimes people — MOST of all, waiting on ourselves. Waiting on the right answers to questions we don’t yet know how to ask. Waiting on experiences, which make no sense now, to come into focus.
Maybe waiting to be ready for the things we’ve only dared to imagine might be ours one day.
We wait to heal. We wait to recover. And the thing is, there is no way to control the rate of our healing. No secret formula for that either.
Sure, we can properly tend to ourselves along the way. I can be gentle with myself and wait, be careful with myself and wait, do the things I know will help and not harm me in the process — and wait. Still waiting though.
We strive to make sense out of so many things. If we aren’t careful, we can self-reflect ourselves into a coma.
It’s like looking down into a reflecting pool. The image still has ripples. The watercolor reflection hasn’t stopped moving long enough for us to make it out. Perhaps it’s stillness that we wait on.
The stillness of the water.
But, there are some things here, NOW, that don’t require waiting on. Only, we won’t notice them if we don’t look up from the liquid mirror and take in our surroundings.
I could spend every present moment looking down, struggling to make out an image that isn’t ready to be seen. All the while, there is a waterfall just downstream from that reflecting pool.
And a waterfall invites me to play and be refreshed. Maybe that means that right now is a time for refreshment, not so much a time for introspection.
Seasons, ya know.
Some things are ready for us now — waiting for us to discover them. The available things clue us in to what we need most at present.
And that availability is a gift.
To everything there is a season,
A time for every purpose under heaven…
Ecclesiastes 3:1
Born in Rome, Olivia Gunn returned to her roots after studying at a university in Scotland. She is currently obtaining an MFA in Creative Writing and working on a book of essays as well as nonfiction.