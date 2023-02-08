Since this is Black History Month, I wanted to highlight a few cemeteries I’ve visited in the past, where some renowned Black and Deaf people are buried. They are connected to Georgia School for the Deaf — with two separate campuses during segregation, with the Black students attending the Georgia School for the Black Deaf until desegregation in 1975.
In June 2020, Sandra Manning, my Aussie shepherd Baylee and I visited the grave where her husband, Alexander Herman Manning Sr., a 1965 GSBD graduate, is buried at Padlock Cemetery, probably the oldest graveyard in Cave Spring, Georgia.
Alexander was born on July 23, 1945; after his graduation he worked at his alma mater in various positions over the years. He was described as a hard working person who experienced segregation when he was a student, and later as a staffer, at GSBD and GSD. He was always willing to lend his hand with a smile. He served GSBD and GSD for 26 years, from 1970 to 1996. He married Sandra, a 1981 GSD graduate, in 1984. They had three children. He was forced to retire in 1996. He passed away from cancer on May 10, 2017. His name sign was an “A” handshape tapping twice on his left shoulder.
In May 2021, my friends, Baylee and I visited the renowned Chubb Cemetery in the heart of Chubbtown in Cave Spring, Georgia, to look for Olivia Darlene Chambers’ marker. We ran into my neighbor, who was maintaining the cemetery. Her mother and grandmother, who are members of the Chubb family, used to work at GSD. We asked her for help in locating Olivia’s headstone, and eventually we found it.
Olivia’s headstone had artwork engraved in it, depicting two hands tossing a basketball into a hoop. Olivia, born on March 17, 1962, entered GSBD and became an excellent player in almost all sports, especially basketball. She once clinched the championship for the Mason-Dixon Schools for the Deaf Athletic Association Basketball Tournament, hosted for the first time by GSD in 1980, and was named Most Valuable Player. Olivia also participated in the Deaf Olympics for the basketball competition in Koln, Germany, the following year. In 1982 she graduated from GSD, and later passed away in 1998. As an honor to her, Olivia was inducted to the GSD Alumni Association’s Hall of Fame in 1999. Her name sign was a “flattened O” handshape tapping against the side of her thigh just above the knee; however, it is an atypical name sign.
And last, but not the least, my best friend Grace, Baylee and I drove to St. Augustine in July 2021 where we, along with our two other friends, visited Woodlawn Cemetery, a historic African American cemetery. It has been confirmed it’s where Inez Belle (Harrison) Leggett Knowles; her second hearing husband, Otis; and her older sister Milton Louise Harrison are buried.
The Harrison sisters were early graduates of GSBD. Inez, born on Oct. 27, 1904, went to teach at Florida School for the Black Deaf and the Blind for years. Their youngest Deaf sister, Susie, born in 1910, taught at GSBD. When Inez died on June 17, 1991, and was buried along with Otis, their graves were left unmarked. Milton, born on Aug. 16, 1894, and died on May 9, 1982, has an old marker that was broken and later glued back together. Susie was the first among Deaf sisters to pass away, but there was no information when she had died or where she was buried. Inez had a name sign; as mentioned in previous columns, it was an “I” handshape, using a twisting movement with the pinky touching the side of the chin. Her other sisters’ name signs were not recorded, however. A rare professional picture taken of both Milton and Inez is now on display at the Steele Museum.
In honor of Black History Month, I wanted to celebrate Alexander, Olivia, Inez, Susie and Milton because they are exceptional; Alexander, because of his 26 years of dedicated work for GSBD and GSD, Olivia because of her notable sporting prowess. Susie was one of the early known teachers at her alma mater who, sadly, received little recognition; Inez worked tirelessly as a teacher at the Deaf school; and Milton was one of early GSBD alumni. They all are equally notable, and worthy of celebrating this month.