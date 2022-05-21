If the truth had been told in the days of old there would be nothing included in the history books to put decent Americans to shame. This was a statement that I made a couple of weeks ago, and I am now at a point of realizing that TRUTH was never the name of the game. It was all about lies from the beginning.
I always wondered why there was the rush to say “Oh! He was just a lone wolf.” That was not the truth. It was a statement made to make the average person feel safe for a couple of months.
Those individuals were like a member of a pack of raging wolves who set their eyes on a prey, and in the dark of night — and sometimes in the light of day — they planned to devour the prey at its most vulnerable moment.
There are more than 1,200 antigovernment and hate groups across this country. That prey is and has been people of color, or should I say people who have yet to prove their humanity. Who were led to believe that these are lone wolves. But the manifestos that are left are proof they are members of a larger group.
These so called lone wolves are not alone and never have been. Most of us know that the pack mentality has always been the game plan of the hate groups, beginning with the Ku Klux Klan.
According the Southern Poverty Law Center, there are 295 general hate groups. These are groups that just hate in general. The members of this group will jump from one group of haters to another. These are people who just feel good hating on something or someone. Hating is the lifeline of this pack.
I am reminded of the character Roger Chillingworth in “The Scarlet Letter,” who hated another character for years, and he just got so much pleasure from hating. He got his energy from hating on Arthur Dimmesdale. But unfortunately Arthur dies unexpectedly, which left Chillingworth with no one to hate on — so he dies shortly after Arthur.
This group of general haters will also join forces with any of the other 1,199 hate groups just for the opportunity to be able to release their venom on someone who does not think or look like them. Some hate Muslims, some hate LGBTQ, and some hate the government.
The sad truth about this group is they know not why the hate is there. Chillingworth knew why he hated Dimmesdale, but if one asks members of some of the groups why the hate, most times the answer is “Oh, I don’t know. I just always hated Black people.” Or “I just hate LGBTQ people,”
The recent killer in Buffalo, New York, was not a lone wolf; he is one of many. He was sent to get the word out that Anglo Saxons had better kill off these people who do not look or think like us. One wonders if members of this pack ever think about how the Native Americans felt when they were forced off their land.
This is a good time for us to realize the we are truly at the crossroads of deciding the future for our country. One road leads to final damnation and destruction for all, and is being traveled by people who are consumed with anger and hate.
These are the people who showed up at the Capitol, filled with rage after listening to some of the most spine-chilling rhetoric from politicians who were supposed to know better. However, most of them left home already brimming over with anger, hate and resentment. They went to support a lie and would stop at nothing to win “their country” back. This path is traveled by preachers of hate who tell lies and try hard to convince weaker minds that this path they are traveling is the right one.
The other road is being traveled by people who realize that all beings made by the Creator are automatically a part of the human race and are not required to prove their humanity.
These are people who embrace the diversity in this country, which is the aspect that makes us strong. This road is traveled by people who share a commitment to justice. This road is traveled by people with a righteous cause and belief in righteousness. These are people who make their voices heard by lifting up honorable and noble causes out of love.
Let us remember that these last 8 killers of people of color were not lone wolves. These are members of larger packs.
These are the choices that we have. Where will you stand, or what road will you take. It is up to us all to make the choice and it is an individual decision.