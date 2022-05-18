The Prior Family of Cedartown, Georgia, and the Owens Family of Greenville, Alabama, shared similar goals and frustrations in the pursuit of the best education for their Deaf children. Both families were prominent and lived comfortably.
In previous columns, I wrote that there is usually more than meets the eye when it comes to historical events. Our research often reveals stories from the states’ perspectives and is further cemented by well-meaning people and newspapers. It is important to explore other truths and not to take written history at face value. Let’s pick up our magnifying glass!
Georgia timeline
Early 1830s: Asa Prior pushes for a Deaf school in Georgia while sending the oldest two of his five Deaf children to American School for the Deaf in Hartford, Connecticut.
1833: John J. Flournoy becomes the founder of Georgia School for the Deaf when a bill passes to open a state Deaf school.
1835 to 1845: Georgia state law provides funding for Deaf Georgians to attend ASD.
1835-1842: The newly built First Baptist Church in Cedartown also served as a school, presided by Rev. Jack Moseley, William Moseley, and then Benjamin T. Moseley. The Deaf Priors — Ephraim, Middleton, Lucius, Abigail, and Angeline — likely attended.
1842-1845: The state funds the school where the Deaf Prior siblings attended, then presided by Benjamin T. Moseley. Records show different names used for this school, including Cedar Valley Academy.
1845: The state announces GSD will be in Cave Spring. CVA is closed and is not mentioned in records and newspapers until 1851. All Deaf Georgians are required to attend GSD, not ASD.
1846: GSD opens as a department for Deaf students at the Hearn Manual Labor School, in a log cabin behind the school building. The log cabin is not mentioned in newspapers and GSD is emphatically referred to as a department of the school.
1847: Angeline enters GSD.
1849: The first state-funded building for GSD, later named Fannin Hall, is built. Records show the school “began its first legitimate work” on July 1. Hereafter, the log cabin appears in newspaper articles. Lucius enters GSD, but then enters ASD. The admission book notes Lucius wants to become a teacher. ASD is unrivaled in teacher training.
1850: The census shows a hired teacher homeschooling the Deaf Priors.
Sometime after 1850: Lucius attends Pennsylvania School for the Deaf.
This timeline presents some puzzling things. Why would Asa Prior advocate for years to open GSD, then send his children elsewhere? If GSD began its “legitimate work” in 1849, why is the Department at HMLS named as the origin, especially after it had been referred to as the department consistently? Why would CVA not be recognized as the origin of GSD?
Alabama Timeline
1849: James A. Watterson teaches Deaf children in the Montgomery area, including two of the three Deaf Owens siblings, Henry and (Mary) Laura. The private school is called the Deaf and Dumb Academy.
1850: A bill passes in legislature to open a state Deaf school.
1851: Watterson meets with legislators and gives teaching demonstrations. The governor is convinced that American Sign Language must be used in Deaf education. In December, Watterson formally proposes to establish a Deaf school.
1852: Watterson’s proposal passes in February, incorporating DDA in Robinson Springs (now Millbrook), Alabama. Henry and Laura are among the first students.
1854: In March, Watterson marries his former student, common in the small Deaf world at that time. Customarily, the wedding announcement is printed in a newspaper. In July, a letter from parents of Watterson’s students is published expressing overwhelming support of Watterson and gratitude to the state for their support of DDA. In August, the governor responds saying there are not enough students at DDA to keep it open. In November, the governor quietly prints advertisements soliciting applications for a new principal or teacher.
1855: Watterson is fired for marrying his former student. A published article outlines the reasons the governor did not reappoint Watterson. Henry and Laura transfer to GSD under Joseph H. Johnson, a teacher at GSD from 1851 to 1857.
1858: Watterson sues the state and receives his settlement in February. In the same month, Johnson contacts the governor of Alabama about opening a Deaf school. In October, Alabama School for the Deaf opens in Talladega. Johnson is named the founder. Henry and Laura transfer to ASD. Their younger Deaf sister, (Eliza) Jennie joins eventually.
Isn’t it odd that both proponents behind the Georgia and Alabama state laws were Deaf and receive very little or no recognition as founders? If parents at early Deaf schools with Deaf superintendents wholeheartedly supported the schools and Deaf role models for their children, why wouldn’t the states support that, too? Why don’t the states recognize CVA and DDA as state Deaf schools and a part of their origins when both schools are included in state laws and funded by the states?
Join me the next time I use my magnifying glass!