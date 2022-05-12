Through the years in conversations with my children, I have surmised that they didn’t have a normal childhood. When my husband and I were first married, a calamity happened at our apartment. We found it best to move out and find another place to live that was more permanent.
A little tenant house sat empty on my mother-in-law’s farm just waiting for someone to move in. It was cute, tiny, and perfect for us. I’d always wanted to live in the country and here was the opportunity.
While upgrades were happening at our new little house, we lived at Mother’s (I started calling my mother-in-law “Mother” right after the wedding vows were said.) It was a perfect arrangement. The little tenant house was a short way down from her big house. She had plenty of room for us.
A bathroom was added and a laundry room. The crowning glory was a little redwood porch with a perfect swing. I loved the little house with its shag carpet of browns and greens, and the porch was perfect for sitting outside listening to all the birds, cows, and, sometimes, humans carrying on conversations We loved the little house.
Five years down the road, we began to have children. Our daughter came first followed by three sons. The little house became REALLY little. It was only a four-room house with two bedrooms, a small living room and a tiny kitchen. The bathroom didn’t count as a room.
No matter. The kids did not seem to mind not having a room of their own. They all would wind up sleeping in one room anyway. I’m trying to remember how we managed that. We fashioned a little nook for our daughter with a bed and that was it. She seemed to love her room. I don’t know where we put her clothes.
As the boys came along, we reduced the living room to a teeny room and the two older boys slept together. When I became pregnant with our fourth child, it got serious. We thought about fashioning a sling type bed we could hang from the ceiling, but that was not practical. And we weren’t about to move.
As you can probably surmise, we were not rolling in money. We had kids that had needs like clothes and food. My husband was dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and a glitch in my teacher’s certificate kept me from teaching in public school.
I had to leave the classroom and take a job at a daycare center so that I would have insurance. There were other good things about the daycare. For snack time, the cook made “pigs in a blanket,” a treat I had never experienced. I thought I had died and gone to heaven. She was a fantastic cook! I bet I gained 20 pounds.
While I was pregnant with our soon to be born third son, my husband decided to build another house onto our little house that was twice as big as our original. It had two stories with a bathroom upstairs and two bedrooms.
Here’s one time where the “not normal childhood” came to the front. We didn’t have hot water or a workable shower or tub for a while. We did have a sun shower. I’d heat water and my husband would lug that big rubber ball filled with water upstairs for the kids to bath. When I think back on it, I’m stumped as to who does that??
Our kids are grown now with families of their own. When they get together, they laugh hysterically at the craziness of it all and the sun shower ranks No. 1.
Our youngest son told me the other day that he thought it was normal for air to blow in around the windows. I said, “What did you say?” And he explained that the curtains would move when the wind blew around the windows. He said he liked it. He really liked to bundle up in quilts and be warm.
We didn’t have central air and heat for a long time. We heated the bigger part of the house, the new part, with a wood stove and the heat would filter back to the little part of the house, the original tenant part. It only had bedrooms and a bathroom then. The kids slept there with some room beds — like single high bunk beds with room for playing under it. I think our daughter had her own room in the new part of the house.
As I continue to write this, more abnormal things come to my mind. The new addition became … well, the kids grew up in an unfinished house. It was an interesting unfinished house, an unusual house. Let me tell you about the door to nowhere … to be continued next week.