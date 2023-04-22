So many of us, Black and white, realize that we have two Americas and two justice systems here in this country. Why does it take others of us so long to see those two systems at work?
There is a poem written by Mari Evans titled “The Alarm Clock.” This little girl in the poem represents anyone who is not aware of the times. She went into the store and sat at the lunch counter. The white waitress never gave her a glance. The Black girl waited for her to ask for her order, but she never did. She made great effort by reaching over the counter to get her attention. “Ma’am,” she said, “I would like to place my order.” The waitress looked at her and said, “We don’t serve you people here.”
The little girl with a sunken heart moved ever so slowly from the stool on which he was sitting and walked out of the store. It was like being startled by the alarm clock that you did not know that you had set the night before. It startled her greatly and she realized that “it don’t do to wake up quick.”
Ben Carson, HUD secretary in the Trump Administration, did not realize he was going to be startled when he purchased that dining room set for over $30,000 and charged it to the taxpayers. The floor was pulled out from under him because of the purchase. Everyone in America knew that he had bought a dining room set.
Carson saw other directors making purchases and he joined in the game of “Spend the taxpayers money.” He thought that he could do what all the other boys could do. He forgot to look in the mirror that morning. He forgot that he was associated with the other America. At the end of his term, he bowed his head in shame and slid off the stool and moved into oblivion. “It don’t do to wake up quick.”
How two intelligent men could have to wake up quick like that is beyond my understanding, but now we have Justice Clarence Thomas waking up quick. He evidently thought that running with the boys made him one of them. He sat on the stool for a long time and was being served, evidently.
It reminds me of an incident I was told about that happened in the Low Country of South Carolina. My Cousin Henry was so accepted in the circle of whites in the community that on Friday nights when the beer drinking got started, he was always invited to ride along.
One night, he said, they were riding along and heard a loud pop. The car began to shake and all of a sudden everyone realized that the back tire had blown out and tire pieces went everywhere. One of his white friends said “Gosh-a-mighty we have a flat.” My cousin said he looked around and after peering out the window for while, he turned to the others and said “We have a flat and there is not a (n-word) in sight.” After sitting for a while and finishing off another round of beers, all eyes were on him.
Justice Clarence Thomas even had the audacity to write a brief after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, warning us that this was just the beginning of many more laws on the books that the court was getting in position to overturn. I am sure he had forgotten that when he married Ginni the clearance for interracial marriage was fresh on the books, and the ink is still not cold or dry.
Thomas has been questionable from his first year on the court because the Black lady accused him of inappropriate sexual conduct towards her — he seemed to have never gotten beyond the negative effects of that experience. He has operated with hatred for his race ever since.
Out of his many years on the court, one would think that to ward off suspicion that he was a bought man, Thomas would have sat quietly and been inconspicuous. Each year he became more and more bold with his dislike for common people. He recently updated his financial disclosure forms after hiding his wife’s income for many years. He’s reported income from a business that doesn’t exist. He is accused of numerous violations that appear to be provable with a paper trail to show.
Which America did he think he was part of?
He forgot that he belonged to the other America. He would be better off pulling off his robe and going back to Savannah, Georgia, and putting on his coveralls. As old as he is, one would think that by now he should know better. “It don’t do to wake up quick.”