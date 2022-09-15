My maternal Grandmother Colligan was born in Liverpool, England. She immigrated with her mother and brother and landed on Ellis Island in New York. Her mother passed away soon after the small family arrived. Grandma’s father, Wilhelm Fink, a German sea captain, was not with them, but joined them later.
After my great grandmother died, he put my grandmother and her brother in an orphanage and traveled out west to California. My grandma later learned that he had remarried, and she had half siblings out in California. She had a fond wish to meet them someday, but she never was able to find them.
One person my grandmother greatly admired and respected was Queen Elizabeth II. I remember seeing her coronation on television while my mother, sister, and I were staying at my grandparents’ in New York while my dad was overseas. I was young, around 5 or 6. It was a grand event for people to see. I remember being enthralled by all the pomp and circumstance even at that young age. My grandmother told me it was an important event. The young lady was officially becoming Queen of England.
I don’t remember her when she wasn’t Queen Elizabeth II. From the queen’s coronation, the royal family has forever held my interest. She wasn’t necessarily closely in line for this role. Her Uncle Edward was next in line; then her father; then her. As history tells it, her uncle was in love with a divorcee and if he married, he could not be king. He married the woman he loved rather than be king.
Elizabeth’s father became King George VI and when he died in 1952, Elizabeth at the age of 25 became Queen Elizabeth II. I followed her history as queen until her death on Sept. 8. She fascinated me. So many times, she didn’t seem queenly. She might be riding a horse or playing with her precious corgis or laughing with the love of her life, Prince Philip. They were married from 1947 until his death in 2021. They had four children, Prince Charles, who is now king, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.
She knew how to be queen, though, and played her role well. She was always such a lady with grace, dignity, and charm. No, America does not have royalty. We fought for freedom from the British in the Revolutionary War and won. But the United States has had a close kinship to the motherland for over a century. We’ll see what’s next for the new king. His mother reigned for 70 years.
In another day of remembrance, on Sept. 11, 2001, our country was invaded. No one was prepared for this. I was the local director/lead instructor at the Adult Learning Center at Coosa Valley Technical College (now Georgia Northwestern) in Calhoun, a new campus. A person came down the hall to tell me that a plane had crashed into one of the two World Trade Center buildings. We had very little media communication back then, but a small black and white television was operating in the board room. As I walked into the room alone, I saw a plane heading toward the other tower and crash into it full throttle.
I remember putting my hand to my mouth and uttering “Holy xxxxx!” as I rushed out of the room to find others. It’s safer with others. My mind was racing. I needed something, someone to tell me this was a mistake, not real. It was real, though. And I was horrified.
Never in my lifetime had anything so heinous happened in our country. New York City, the birthplace of my mother, the hub of the world in so many ways, was being attacked and by whom?? Then it occurred to me that my mother and father were on a plane heading to Chicago for a stopover before heading to Seattle for a rendezvous with my brother and sister. They had been planning an Alaskan cruise for months.
I tried to call my brother and sister. It was several days before we located Mom and Dad. It seems a pilot confiscated a bus and had driven it back to Tennessee with several passengers. Mom and Dad were two of them and he got them safely back home.
It turns out an extremist terrorist group, al-Qaeda, had meticulously planned this invasion. Over 3,000 human lives were lost in that 9-11 terrorist attack.
Thank goodness the leadership held this country together. It didn’t become a political event. It did not divide this country. We came together as one nation.
We were a united people.