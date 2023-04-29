Truth does matter and there are consequences to lies, wrongdoing, and the mistreatment of others. The road map to living has been spelled out in the Bible. Truth is important and for every wrong there is a matching consequence.
Several weeks ago, a friend called early one morning and began talking. His “good morning” was filled with joy and positive energy. I could feel the energy through the phone. His first words were “It is a great day to be an American isn’t it?” I had gotten up early but was working on a project that took my entire being — mind, body and soul — so I asked him why was this particular morning so special.
He said, “Now we realize that no one is above the law and truth does matter.” I asked him what had occurred overnight that he was finally convinced of that fact.
He said finally people in high places are being called out and are going to be held accountable for breaking the law. I said “Oh, I have not heard the news this morning. If what you heard is true, it is very good to be alive in America.” I said now we know what Dr. King was speaking of when he said that the moral arc of the universe is long, and it bends toward justice. This is proof of that.
Dr. King said that the moral arc bends ever so slowly in some cases. Sometimes it bends so slowly that one can become discouraged and begin to think that it is not bending at all. That is why we must stand on faith and hope as we travel this road called life. This road has many turns and curves and hills and valleys, and all of them must be overcome in order for us to reach our destiny. The line leading to justice is not always straight but it is going to find its target and reach its destination.
There are times when it seems that some people can skirt the law for many years. Some people can abuse the law and violate the rights of others for a long time, but eventually the wrongs will catch up with them. In the book of Psalms, David cries out to the Lord, asking why does it seem that his enemies are doing wrong to everyone and getting away with doing so, but every time he thinks about breaking the law or violating the rights of others, he is stopped or caught, or found out instantly.
I reminded my friend of what many parents used to do as we were growing up. Many parents would give children just enough rope (freedom) to make them think that they were getting away with the transgression. Some parents would say to the disobedient child “I am giving you just enough rope for you to break your own neck.” No child wanted to hear those words. The parent was trying to save the child from some pain later on. Lies, disobedience and misbehavior have consequences.
But when God pulls that rope it is an unforgettable pull. We remember what happened to Pharoah in the book of Exodus. He did not think there was anyone big and or bad enough to stop him from abusing the Hebrews. For a short period of time, he got worse with his treatment of them.
The Bible tells us that all the evil and suffering in our world is the result of sin. Sin is rebellion against God’s plan by free moral beings. Christianity teaches that God is a God of love. He is also a God of justice and of perfect righteousness. He hates sin, but sin is the only thing in the universe that he does hate
Sometimes it appears that people are getting away with doing bad things but, really, they are not. There are two things that will happen to those who wrong others and violate God’s law. First, they will have to answer to God on judgment day. Second, they will face consequences for their actions in this life.
I have been fascinated by the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. What happened to the Murdaugh family in South Carolina has been fascinating. The trial took place in my hometown, in my home state.
For many years the Murdaugh family ruled the low country of South Carolina by fear and intimidation. In that family’s case it seemed that they were being spared, but “...giving mercy for thousands, forgiving iniquity and transgression and sin, and that will by no means clear the guilty; visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children, and upon the children’s children, unto the third and to the fourth generation.”
In this case, after 3 generations the Murdaugh family has fallen from grace and all family members including grandchildren are now suffering from shame and embarrassment.
There are many families today who are suffering because of the atrocities that occurred before the birth of the children, who actually had nothing to do with the sins of the family.
In the Murdaugh case, generations of abused and hurt people will never witness the fall of the Murdaugh Family after 3 generations of misused power. That does not mean that the abuser got away with no consequences. Truth does matter and lies have consequences.