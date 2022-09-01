How many of you out there have heard of the book “Starship on Saddle Mountain” by Atlantis Hallam? I daresay not many of you, but if you loved science fiction reading as a kid back in the late ’50s, you came across this book. I did and back then I probably read it 10 times through my 8th, 9th, and 10th years. It was my favorite book.
What an adventure a young boy had as he rode his horse to Saddle Mountain to check out some strange light on the familiar saddle-shaped mountain close to where he lived. To make a long story short, he was kidnapped by aliens and taken to their spaceship. This is where my memory is foggy, but I believe they were friendly aliens.
I have wondered about this book throughout the years even as an adult. I wondered if it was still in print or if anyone ever read it or heard of it. Google came to my rescue. Sure enough, right there in black and white, this special book of my childhood came to life again. I couldn’t remember the author’s name but I remembered it was an unusual name. It is not in print anymore and the hardback book is somewhere around $600. That tells me it was a popular book back then. It’s sold as an affordable ebook now.
The whole point of this is that I love the science fiction genre — books, movies, television shows — and have for years. I read comic books in my childhood. Classic Comics were favorites. I read Jules Verne’s “From the Earth to the Moon,” “Journey to the Center of the Earth,” and “Twenty-Thousand Leagues Under the Sea” through Classic Comics. The illustrations were marvelous and vivid.
Sometimes a kid doesn’t necessarily want to read a whole book word for word. This is where comic books were the answer. Besides Classic Comics, my favorite comics were “Superman,” “Super Boy,” and “Super Girl.” I had quite a collection of those comics. Some were first edition, which would be pretty valuable today. I didn’t keep them though. When college called, I gave my entire collection to the local hospitals for the kids to have. They needed them more than I did back then. Still, I often wonder what happened to them.
But, I didn’t just read books and comics to get my science fiction fix. I often watched movies back in the ’50s and early ’60s and beyond. Those years produced some great movies. The first one I can remember I watched scared me but also fascinated me. Its title was “The Giant Crab.” I was young, about 6, and watched it with my Grandpa Colligan on television. This giant crab came out of the ocean and its pinchers grabbed people. I couldn’t sleep that night and my mom fussed at Grandpa for letting me watch it.
I was hooked, though. Later I saw H. G. Wells’ “War of the Worlds.” This was the 1953 version and had been out a while. Let me tell ya, when those machines came out of that crater and decided to eliminate some folks with their rays, I was covering my eyes. When the couple was in the farmhouse surrounded by those machines and creatures, I was peeking through the seats at the theater. In my opinion, that older movie was a whole lot better than the Tom Cruise one. His movie was way too gross. I don’t think H. G. Wells would have approved of it at all.
As an adult, I reveled in all the Alien movies. The second one, titled “Aliens,” was the scariest movie I’ve ever seen. My husband and I went to the first Star Wars movie, and I remember being so fascinated. I’ve loved R2D2 and C-3PO forever.
I watched “Lost in Space,” “Captain Video,” and later as an adult one of the great television shows, “Lost.” What a fascinating premise for a story.
My favorite science fiction creation of all time up to this point has been “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.” What a beautiful movie. I loved that the aliens were friendly. Richard Dreyfus was perfect as the everyday guy who couldn’t stop building this rock structure he had seen in his mind after having a close encounter with aliens. When our family took a western road trip, we saw the Devil’s Tower in Wyoming where the aliens came to bring back missing people and take whoever wanted to go with them. I remember thinking that I would go in a heartbeat.
Space travel is once again in the news. Plans to send people to the moon and beyond are about to become a reality. You know, I do like to travel.