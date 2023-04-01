With some of the largest locally owned and operated private and public sector entities changing ownership, Floyd County employers and community will experience transition and look to new investments, reinvestments and entrepreneurship for its economic development future.
Missy Kendrick, president of the Rome Floyd Development Authority, wrote about manufacturing and growth to come in the recently published Outlook 2023 insert in the Rome News-Tribune.
Atrium Health Floyd medical center, Summit Hill, the potential for Harbin Clinic, AdventHealth Redmond medical center, First National Community Bank, Greater Community Bank, Big Time Products (now Hillman), some automobile dealers, Rome Braves and others have been subject to mergers, acquisitions, new owners and owners that are external to the traditional community owners and investors.
What sectors are next and who might be the next entrepreneurial pioneers adding to the local economy? What is in the pipeline and who are the visionaries with ideas who are already tinkering, making and creating the next big thing?
Some entrepreneurs grew up in the community and region, others were attracted here. In previous columns I’ve spoken about Green Carbon, OTR Wheel Engineering, and Lewis Chemical Company.
Regional development, entrepreneurial innovation and growing economic drivers, including tourism and arts, will be the focus of this series.
Some of the largest investments and new jobs in Georgia are being generated in Northwest Georgia. South Korea based SK Hyundai and Qcells Hanwa announced enormous new and expanding manufacturing plants in Bartow County and Whitfield County.
Summerville and Chattooga County recently experienced a significant flood, and like most economic development in the region, the ripples also impacted northern Floyd County. Chattooga is recovering, with new and newish leadership in the public and private sectors.
Entrepreneurs and existing industry are helping residents and businesses with new opportunities. A new freestanding emergency room (the first of its kind in the state) is going to be constructed, and a very recently announced mobile mammography unit will be co-located in the Summerville area.
Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties are each investing in new infrastructure, properties and education. A little farther north, Catoosa County formally broke ground on a new industrial park that “has potential for 700 high paying jobs and $100 million investment” in mid-March.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College and other regional education providers are ramping up new courses, equipment and buildings to meet the new demands of technology in and beyond manufacturers.
The Creative Class continues to be supported by Berry College and the HackBerry Lab with student tinkerers, inventors and first-in-the-nation interdisciplinary curriculum.
For the performing arts — on and off camera and stage — the DeSoto Theatre, Rome Little Theatre, Rome Symphony Orchestra, Rome International Film Festival and Georgia Highlands College are all regaining momentum after the pandemic impact.
Growth will continue — and the Rome Floyd Planning Department is working on the next plan with public input to determine what kind of growth, standards and more is needed for proper land use planning.