I did some serious and happy reminiscing before beginning this column. Fond memories, stories of past times, and old photo albums call up smiles and warm feelings.
The past is the realm of the ancestors upon whose lives we gratefully build our own. Memories recall and revive heroes and martyrs, teachers, old friends, and good times. Especially for the lonely, the isolated, the discouraged, and the prisoner, a retreat into fond memories may well be the lifeline that allows them to endure a bit longer.
Memory can be faulty, though, and it can be easily twisted into a falsified version of the past. Those memories become the proverbial “seeing through rose colored glasses.” We have now wandered into the realm of nostalgia.
Nostalgia encroaches when individuals shrink their personal comfort zone into too tiny and confined spaces. They quit growing, learning, adapting, changing. They resist new experiences and want to “stop the world and let me off.”
In nostalgia, the best days are in the past. There was little bad that happened in those good old days, and most of what did happen becomes an amusing story with no real harm experienced. The present is pale or dangerous or debauched, or maybe all three together. The future — SCARY.
While nostalgia in small doses may make for pleasant conversation, a life lived looking backwards has serious disabilities. The habit of minimizing or simply denying the problems or hardships in the past puts one into an unreal world of fantasy.
School years, for example, are ripe for nostalgia — first kisses, sports triumphs, life-long friendships. But those years are not so great if one were bullied or learning disabled or the “wrong” color, sex or nationality. Few of us indeed go through those years without pain and anxiety, some with lingering emotional trauma. We deal with the pain, but it was real when nostalgia would have us pretend it was not.
A more serious problem with nostalgia is that living in the past undermines the problem-solving that needs to be made for the present, and especially for the future.
Yes, I (fondly) remember gasoline at $0.35 per gallon and my ’64 Ford land yacht that got maybe 15 miles to the gallon on a good day. But today I live in a world of climate change that is, at the least, made worse by the carbon emissions of countless cars for many years. My granddaughters don’t have the luxury of our continuing to merrily live in a past era where greenhouse gases were unknown or unimportant.
Climate change, the rise of authoritarianism, social upheaval and other challenges are clear and present dangers; we must deal with current problems rather than try to relive an imagined past with fewer problems.
Nostalgia takes a nasty turn when it becomes mean — it then becomes toxic and increasingly destructive.
For those looking backward to their imagined good old days, the toxicity feeds the desire to force their views onto others. Those “others” become, not friends or family or even strangers who may have different ideas or different dreams, they become enemies. Welcome now to the culture wars! Welcome also demagogue politicians and reactionary preachers who crave power and influence as they divide the world into “us” and “our enemies.”
Toxic nostalgia fuels the culture wars and fans the flames of fear with its resulting hatred. It recruits “soldiers” who aggressively try to recapture their idealized past.
In that past, the King James Bible was infallible and inerrant and the preacher or the old male deacon was not to be questioned. There were no women preachers or bosses, only housewives. LGBTQ were only random letters of the alphabet; “those people” were only in distant big cities or they at least stayed in their closet and out of the public eye. People who had different skin color, spoke a different native language or were simply “not from around here” were objects of automatic suspicion and knew to stay in their place or face serious consequences.
For Christians, the days before and after Easter define the most holy season for remembering. How shall that remembering shape our lives?
In a divided and divisive world, may our remembering cause us to be more like the One who lived in love and compassion and forgave his executioners, and less like those who lynched him. May we reject toxic nostalgia and choose instead to live as people of faith, hope, and love.