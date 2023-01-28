My friend Al is an actor who lives in London.
His life’s passion is to dream and create on stage, to forge a connection with his audience that leaves them better than when they arrived.
And he does that.
Al lost his parents when he was a young man. He grew up fast and was alone a lot of the time. But his difficult journey made him a healer instead of a hater, and anyone who knows him would tell you that he has a rare and beautiful heart — one that reaches deep, far, and wide to see the best in even the most misunderstood people.
Al grew up in Jersey, England. A few years ago, around his birthday, he revisited the shores there. He was having a hard time then, missing his parents and struggling to find work.
I recently found a copy of the birthday note I put in his card that year.
Dear Al,
I’ve been thinking about distance and time.
About how things happen and when they happen, the timing of things. Seasons and transition and the things that end up surviving both.
Like your Jersey shores.
Maybe the timing was arranged so perfectly that when you built those sand castles recently you did so with the same grains of sand that you used when you were a boy.
Maybe, like you, the tides had taken those small grains around the world and back before reuniting them with that spot on the shore in Jersey.
Maybe those grains waited to meet you there — to be sifted through by familiar hands once more, played with and dreamed over, formed and reformed again.
Perhaps “past” and “present” aren’t what we think they are. Maybe they are simply the necessary terms that have been assigned to define “before and after” — just a way to make sense of the constant movement forward that life requires of us.
If we stretch out a timeline, perhaps all the events of our lives are still happening, and we overlap ourselves and our loved ones when we revisit places we hold in memory form. And maybe that’s why memories are so powerful — because they have as much life-force as we do in the moments we are creating and have yet to create.
In the film “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” a man has a genetic disorder — he time travels. The first time it happens he is about 8 years old. He suddenly goes numb, slowly begins to disappear, then reappears somewhere else in his life, naked in the snow and terrified.
Years later, when he is a young man, he travels back to that moment and meets that boy version of himself. He covers the boy with a blanket and tells him, “Henry, I know you are scared and that this doesn’t make sense now, but it will one day. You are going to be OK.”
Maybe your own hands are what guided you back to that very spot at that very moment, so you could greet young Al and promise him that he would never forget how to play and create and dream. Perhaps even to reassure him that things would be OK.
I envision that long stretch of beach in Jersey as a sandy timeline. All those grains. And what is sand, after all, but pieces of larger rock weathered by water, circumstance, and movement — but reborn into sand castles.
Happy Birthday, Al.