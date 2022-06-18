Tomorrow is Father’s Day. Like many men, I am both a son and a father. I’m sure I am far from alone in feeling this day is special. I think mostly of my father and my son, rather than myself.
I know this sounds cliché, and it is what any parent would say, but I am truly blessed. My son is grown now and on his own. He is currently serving his country in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Florida. I could not be prouder of the man he has become. His childhood was tumultuous at times. I was a single parent working two jobs. He was strong willed. I tried my best to be a good parent. I certainly made mistakes; what parent hasn’t.
He was always a good kid, but it took him time to find himself. His decision to join the Air Force surprised me. He liked to do things his way and wasn’t crazy about rules and structure. I supported his decision and am now convinced it was the best choice he has ever made. He is happy and plans to make a career of it. He’s thriving and healthy. What more could any parent want for their children? I like to think I had a least a little impact on who he has become.
Though he is technically named after me, it is actually his grandfather that I named him after. Unfortunately, I lost my father 20 years ago. My son was only 7. Sadly, because of distance and other reasons, he never got to know his grandfather. I know my dad would be proud of the man his grandson has become and honored that we all share a name.
I miss my father. Father’s Day used to be difficult, bringing to the surface memories and emotions. As time has passed I certainly think of him on Father’s Day, but now my focus is on memories of the good times.
My father wasn’t perfect, far from it. Who amongst us is? Dad occasionally made choices in his life that I didn’t always agree with or think were best for him. Some of those choices, however, are now the basis of favorite family anecdotes. He lived his life his way. He enjoyed life and didn’t apologize for that. Dad was the life of the party and wasn’t pretentious or phony.
My dad worked for United Airlines, so he got discounted airfares for the whole family. Dad liked going to the beach but hated driving to Long Island to go to Jones Beach because of the horrible traffic. Lucky for us kids, he found it easier to pack the family up and fly to Florida for the weekend.
He would always work on Christmas. Some may say that he should have tried to be home on that day, but he did it because of the overtime which he knew the family needed. Dad wad being a responsible husband and father. He always made sure that he had quality time with the family on Christmas.
Father’s Day reminds me just how lucky I am. Happy Father’s Day to “Ski” and all fathers.