These days, you might think my title refers to the popular social media platform, but it doesn’t. However, I do think Tik Tok helps prove the point I hope to make, which is that, tick tock, tick tock, time is forever marching forward whether we are keeping up or not.
For a few years I have been on the search for an old clock for my mantle. I wanted it to be a ticking clock because I have always found that sound to be very soothing in its methodical rhythm.
When I was young and learning to play the piano, the old-fashioned metronome was one of my favorite things. I loved that I could set the tempo and then set myself to try and match it. It helped push me past the slow tinkering that you can easily fall into. The continuous rhythm helped keep me plowing forward with no time to second guess my choice of keys.
Sometimes you need a little push to keep from overthinking.
And so I searched, hoping to find an interesting clock that would give me that sound to lean into and enjoy everyday.
A few years ago, I found a beautiful 1920s Bulle electric dome clock at an estate sale and fell instantly in love. It was more than I wanted to spend and it wasn’t working, so I wasn’t sure that it would tick and I knew that I would have to spend more money to get it restored. But the clock was stunning and so unique that I simply couldn’t resist.
It has a mahogany base and a tall brass column with an open clock face at the top. You can see all of the gears behind it and the pendulum swings on a rubber cord hung between two brass posts at the bottom. All this is covered by a cloche-style glass dome that would be nearly impossible to replace, so the fact that the clock was intact meant it was potentially quite valuable.
The folks at Rome Clock Service were able to get it fixed up for me and it was just as interesting and beautiful as I had hoped, but it didn’t tick like I wanted, and I found myself constantly terrified of the dome getting broken.
So, I made the hard decision to sell it and find something else, and Rome Clock Service was willing to take it back to sell on consignment. It is still there if you are interested.
Last year I found another option on Facebook Marketplace, a beautiful ornate wooden clock with a glass door and a cool brass pendulum. It was very reasonably priced and I was sure that it would tick, but it also needed to be restored.
David and Bruce were glad to see me coming back in the door, because I also brought an old NuGrape wall clock that I had uncovered in the garage at my parents’ house. It was in terrible shape, dirty and dusty with the round glass face in pieces and the metal ring that held it to the clock bent up something awful.
As you can imagine, they did a beautiful job on each clock and I am so thrilled with the results. The NuGrape clock looks brand new and you will be able to see it when I eventually open my store, as it hangs in a place of honor behind the counter.
A little research taught me that the wooden clock, now living on my mantel at home, is an E. Ingraham kitchen clock that was likely produced somewhere between 1891 and the early 1900s. Its ornate design appears to be hand-carved but is actually heat pressed into the oak, a trick that allowed them to produce many of these popular designs more economically.
In order to keep it ticking, I must periodically wind two coils with a large brass key inserted into holes on either side of the clock’s face. The hole on the right cranks counter clockwise and maintains the ticking of the minutes, while the hole on the left cranks clockwise, controlling the chime of the hours and half hours with a pleasant mechanical gong.
I love it so dearly and, though Hansel & Gretel are not quite as enamored, it is exactly what I was hoping for and they will just have to get used to it.
What I am going to have to get used to is remembering to wind the clock before the time runs out. When I forget, which happens often since I haven’t quite learned the required timing, the chime halts and the time slows, until it will eventually not run at all.
When the chime stops, I must take extra time to get it back on track, resetting the time and tediously triggering the chime over and over again until it reaches the correct number. If I can stay ahead of the task, it stays on track but, if I forget I have a lot of catching up to do.
I have begun to look at this task as a metaphor for the way things have gone in my life in the last couple of years. Having my focus pulled in lots of other directions has meant that I have fallen far behind in other tasks, and I can report that the catch up is decidedly harder than staying ahead of the curve.
As we get older it is easy to look back and figure out the areas where we may have dropped the ball, and sometimes it is possible for us to turn the ship, but sometimes it is not.
Tick tock, tick tock, Tik Tok. Time is moving forward whether we are keeping pace with it or not. But don’t mind me. I’ll just be over here keeping the minutes on track at my house the old-fashioned way, and playing catch up in all the other ways that I have failed.