How often do we ask the question, “where did the time go?” Here we are with summer break already nearly over, July staring us in the face.
We’ve been programmed to always be in a hurry. But the hamster wheel of life has stolen years from us. That wheel has made us think that time was meant to only pass quickly — rushing toward the next benchmark, title, promotion, raise, diploma, publication.
Rushing our healing, rushing our growth, rushing our delicate hearts.
Think about the heart organ — its fragility. The intricacy of its framework. How would you handle a human heart if you were a surgeon? That’s how we should be handling our own. But we haven’t been taught how, and lifestyle expectations have demanded the opposite of us. Add to that how we humans prefer to rush through the uncomfortable and the unknown.
It takes Time to allow the dust to settle after a tornado strikes.
It takes Time to gather what’s left after a hurricane’s surge has drowned out the possibilities we thought we had.
When things aren’t clear — trust Time.
Pesky Time.
But Time has been our friend before. So why not allow Time to be a friend to us now, when it is so necessary — when our hearts, minds, and bodies need that sacred space to reflect and catch up. We only have but a little while in this life. Why not allow Time to be an advantage?
Be like my friend Jerry who, after half his life as a lawyer, found he was unhappy so decided to get an MFA in Creative Writing. He just graduated last week and will begin his Ph.D program in August, a career as an English Lit. professor just a few years away.
Be like my friend Meredith who, when life turned itself on its head (along with her and her children), braved the dark by speaking up. She writes a blog about how she is working through her traumatic experience, lending hope and providing a lifeline for others.
All of those veins in our hearts running this way and that — each one working on our behalf with excellence and purpose.
The heart is the seat of our deepest desires, our truest passions, what inspires us most. The heart is where it ALL comes from. Why, then, do we treat our own hearts with such contempt?
Why don’t we give our hearts the Time they deserve?
I cannot give to you what I have not first set aside for myself. Compassion, loyalty, friendship, forgiveness, mercy, patience, TIME. Add “self” to the beginning of each of those — we should start there. Time is meant to serve us. Maybe we can begin by practicing with ourselves.
Dear Me,
You deserve more time. You deserve to be heard. You deserve the benefit of the doubt. You deserve to be trusted and believed in your mistakes.
I’ll have your back. I’m doing my best to learn how.
Love, Me