I talked with a friend from high school for the first time in 24 years the other day.
“Liv! Liv!”
“Is it really you?” I asked.
He laughed so hard and so real when he heard my voice that I giggled along with him.
I heard the carefree 16-year-old girl in me. I heard the sweet, casual, inviting chuckle of the 17-year-old boy in him.
And two teenagers returned to one another. But instead of the fears of passing tests and completing term papers in time for graduation, we shared the disappointments, sorrows, and wisdom gained of friendships gone astray- hearts left in the wake of misunderstandings, and how to survive a pandemic.
The first thing he said when our laughter subsided:
“Liv, I’m SO proud of you, Liv.”
And I was speechless.
“Look at what you’re doing. Just look. The way you speak. The way you write. Liv, you have no idea.”
And the truth is, I didn’t. I don’t.
All I could do was listen as he continued to pour encouraging, affirming words over me.
“You put it right out there. And we need it. We all need to hear it. And your heart, my god, Liv. Your heart. You have always had that heart.”
Reader, find someone who knew you in your youth and let them pour into you. Someone who knew you back when AND loves you. That second part is crucial. Because if they didn’t love you they didn’t know you either.
And it’s important that we clay vessels — we fragile, easily cracked, intricately formed beings — only get the good stuff poured in.
And someone who knew you way back in the “back when,” when your heart and soul was more transparent and visible and less hidden behind adult walls of pretense and formality, caught a rare glimpse of you when you were most genuinely you.
We need to hear from them on occasion. Maybe more than on occasion.
They will tell us who we really are when present circumstances, present broken relationships and situational difficulties, have us believing we are less than the precious, anchored, capable, trustworthy, fierce, faithful, good hearts and bright spirits that we really are.
The people who have left you feeling that way don’t have the same history with you. And maybe it’s even the way you have responded to some of life’s challenges that has you doubting who you are — so you are more prone to listen to voices that say (or in their silence make you feel) that you are less-than.
Don’t listen. Those voices don’t know you. You might not even know you right now.
My friend helped me see the kind, sensitive strawberry-blonde girl who wanted others to feel encouraged, accepted, and loved. We forget. We forget our essence. It takes others to remind us.
It’s a lovely thing to have known one another in the different stages, different seasons of our lives.
And my high school chum has the same beautiful voice and spirit. I’m pretty sure everyone that’s ever met him loves him, and as he poured words of life over me I just couldn’t help but smile.