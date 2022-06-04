MARCH
March is aquamarine. It’s my little sister’s birthday month so I remember the stone.
March is me at 4 years old pretending my little sister was my own baby when she was born.
March is St. Patty’s Day and Shamrock shakes and four-leaf clovers.
March is me, 18 years old, singing the theme from “Titanic” at my high school pageant. I wore an emerald green corset-style dress, much like the one Rose wore in the film. My sister’s piano teacher wore a tux and provided the music. My grandparents drove six hours to be there.
It was the first time I had ever felt really beautiful, that March.
This year, March was a six-centimeter mass found at a routine checkup.
March was “Ma’am, the results of your biopsy show that the mass is malignant.”
March was telling everyone “the news.”
March was creating a family group text for updates.
This year, March was cancer.
APRIL
April is tulips.
April is purple lilacs and baby’s breath and gardenias.
April is spring dress shopping, new umbrellas, and overworked lawn technicians.
April is sunrise service, Easter baskets, lilies on headstones, potato salad, ham, and Mom’s coconut cake.
April is a fifth grade slumber party — New Kids on the Block sleeping bags, Milli Vanilli cassette tapes, and naming our future children.
April is 10-year-old me spending spring break on St. George Island — sand burs and melted chocolate bunnies, pushing my cousins and little sister in the hammock, and playing tag in the sand dunes.
April is sunburns and aloe plants, watching for jellyfish, and eating Pop’s famous boiled shrimp.
This year, April was meeting my oncologist.
April was MRI and PET scans.
April was my mother driving me to the cancer ward and holding her breath while she held my hand.
April was no longer making plans.
April was thinking a lot about dying, even though everyone said not to.
This year, April was being told I would have to have a hysterectomy.
MAY
May is wasp nests and honeybees.
May is yellow cars and allergies and air conditioning.
May is me singing the opening solo of our fourth grade end-of-year musical extravaganza.
May is honors banquets and trophies and flowers.
May is 17-year-old me going to the prom with Stewart. I wore a blue sequined gown and matching shoes. We danced and laughed and held hands. It was my first date and Stewart was my closest friend.
May is a late night walk with that sweet boy through Drexel Park, night-blooming jasmine, azaleas, a cool breeze, and playing on the swings in prom attire like children.
This year, May was a hysterectomy at age 42.
May was a final wave goodbye to bearing the children I once named.
May was pre-op and lists and cautions.
But…
May 27th was my oncologist telling me they got everything with surgery, and that chemo would not be necessary.
May 27th was me being told, “You are cancer-free.”
(…this year, June will be the beginning of dreaming again.)