Thoughts and prayers are not enough for the people who have lost loved ones in the 131 mass shootings this year — or is it sufficient for you all?
This killing has got to make us all sad, heartbroken and burdened by the losses. Some are sad because of the number of children that we are losing. Even if the ones killed are 99-year-old women, that should be just as concerning. More than a thought and prayer is needed, no matter the age of the slaughtered.
Many are saying that we just have a lot of sick people in our country and that guns do not kill people but people kill people. This kind of response comes from someone who does not want to think, or someone who cannot think.
To every problem, there is a reasonable solution that may call for action that will make a few people uncomfortable. Many are made uncomfortable because of their own sickness, individuals who are power hungry or fearful of what is inside of their mind. Some are calling for more guns. How is that going to help?
Many of us supporters of the 2nd Amendment are saying that normal people will conclude that we must consider taking some kind of measures. Passing federal common-sense gun control laws will help. The minute that suggestion is made, alarms go out asking that the Second Amendment not be touched. But most of us are asking the House and the Senate to examine how easy it is for us in this country to stock up on weapons that are — and should only be — used in war.
It is unconscionable that a group of civilized people lives this way. We are lower than most Third World countries in our thinking about gun control. These guns of mass destruction send bullets into the human body making a very small entry wound — but once it enters, it creates massive destruction, and when it exits the body, it explodes.
Several first responders were asked to report on what it is like to arrive on the scene before anything has been removed, covered, or cleaned up. The officers, the medics, the doctors, the coroners, all said the sight is one that never leaves the mind. One doctor reported that they do everything possible to try and save a life, but it is near impossible because of the condition of the body, especially those of small children.
Many times, the first responding doctor says that the body parts are not all together. A doctor at the Nashville mass shooting stated that most of those brought in could not survive surgery of any kind.
Parents who have to identify the bodies of children and relatives have said that it is a sight that no human being should have to lay eyes upon ever. The exit wound is like a busted crevice with fragmented bones surrounding the exit hole. If it is the head that is injured, the entire top of the skull is blown off, with brain matter, hair, and blood scattered everywhere. If and when a parent has identified his or her child, how are a thought and a prayer sufficient for erasing the visual memory?
How is a thought and a prayer sufficient for easing the pain of a mother, father, sister, brother, or grandparent who saw the result of a child’s face blown off or a child whose stomach exploded from a bullet exiting his or her little underdeveloped body? In some cases, the little ones were shot multiple times and nothing much was left to identify.
Would a thought and a prayer be sufficient for you? Reverend Samuel stood before this community on the first of the year and said when I tell you that my feet hurt, please believe me. He said you should not have to walk in his shoes to believe his feet hurt. Those of us who are saying there is nothing that can be done to stop the mass shootings evidently do not believe the devastating pain that the relatives of the slaughtered are feeling.
These people are mentally and emotionally exhausted, and what makes it worse is for members of the House and Senate to reply “nothing” when asked what can they do about the mass shootings, especially with the long guns designed for war. What they are actually saying is that because their own feet are not hurting, they are not willing to do anything.
These people who were sent to Washington to make laws for the protection of the constituents ask what are you suggesting? Surely you do not think that I will give up my 2nd Amendment rights to save your mom, your dad, your son, or your child? Surely you are not suggesting that!!