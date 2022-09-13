Hear me out: What if Rome was the filming location for a scripted reality show in the Real Housewives franchise?
For those who aren’t familiar, there are several hit television shows called the Real Housewives of so-and-so. They film in locations such as Atlanta, Beverly Hills, Potomac, New York and even Dubai and follow the lives of women who are often wealthy and stylish, giving you an insight into their unique lifestyles which are often fraught with drama. They throw elaborate parties, go on exotic trips and have dinner at expensive restaurants, all the while arguing with each other and trying to outdo the others by flaunting their wealth and status.
But millions of people tune in each week to watch their lives unfold. Folks pick their favorites to love and their favorites to hate and watch religiously as the various plot lines unfold.
So I thought why couldn’t Rome have a similar show? Why not add to the Real Housewives franchise with a Real Housewives of Horseleg.
I’ve taken the liberty of jotting down a few completely fabricated scenarios for the first season of “The Real Housewives of Horseleg” as we follow six local women...
Eleanor’s got a drinking problem. But she hides it well with lots of money, makeup and trips to the dermatologist for enough Botox to de-wrinkle a Sharpei. However, things come to a head when she takes bottomless mimosas at brunch just a little too far and acts the fool in front of her fellow Housewives and all the doctors at her husband’s practice. Will she seek the help she needs or will she continue to deny that there’s a problem and keep partying as if nothing ever happened?
Mindy recently divorced Don. He left her for an old flame and she made sure all of Rome knew about it. Their divorce was the topic of conversation at “The Club” for the better part of a year. Mindy made sure everyone knew what a low down, dirty, good-for-nothing rake Don is. But the ink hadn’t even dried on the divorce papers before Mindy started having a change of heart. Is she still in love with Don? What will the other Housewives say if they find out? Can she really be trying to rekindle their past romance? Only time will tell.
Everyone’s gearing up for the annual private school fundraiser. It’s a huge auction and the Housewives know that the way to really throw your weight around in their circle is to be the highest bidder on the priciest items. Word gets around that one of the items is a week long cabin stay up in Blue Ridge at the lake house of a very prominent Rome resident. Stacey and Tosha both have let it be known that neither of them will be outbid this year. Auctioneer-extraordinaire Lou Dempsey starts the bidding on the coveted cabin and things get heated as the women go toe-to-toe trying to prove to all their friends that each has more money and clout than the other. What most of them don’t know is that Stacey recently filed for bankruptcy. She can’t afford the cabin but she CANNOT afford to lose face in front of her society friends. Will this end with a dip in the lake or will she be drowning in debt?
Meanwhile, in another part of Horseleg, Bekkah is on Cloud Nine. She recently gave birth to twins, Holton and Kolton. She’s already getting visits from her event planner who’s setting up the most elaborate Sip-N-See Rome has ever seen. A sip-n-see is a fancy gathering to welcome a new baby. Bekkah wants champagne fountains, giraffe rides, caviar cupcakes and diamond encrusted keepsakes for every guest provided by Ford Gittings & Kane Jewelers. She wants to show the other Housewives that nothing is too good for her babies and she’s prepared to spare absolutely no expense. Will this sip-n-see be her crowning achievement in Rome society or will it break the bank and leave her looking like a fool?
Is the customer always right? Beverly is the Grand Dame of Rome society. She’s well connected and is used to getting what she wants. But when she shows up to a new upscale restaurant with no reservations and is told they unfortunately can’t seat her party because there’s an event taking place there, she’s livid and the poor hostess gets to hear the famous line “Do you know who I am?” Will the restaurant bow before her wrath or will Beverly have to eat humble pie when not even her wealth and status can get her a table this time?
Tune in to find out what happens this week on The Real Housewives of Horseleg. “No need to beg when you live off the ‘Leg.”