May means graduation for many of our local high schoolers and college students.
They’re about to jump into a whole new chapter of their lives, whether it’s the workforce or continuing their education or starting a family.
I am the LAST person to give advice to young people on the grounds of having it all figured out. However, I’m a pretty good one to listen to if you want to avoid many of the mistakes I made. I simply didn’t know any better.
So, with the help of a couple friends, I’ve compiled a list of things I wish I had known when I was graduating high school and college ...
1. Credit cards are the devil. They can be useful at times and, if managed well, they can help you build credit and afford things you may not have the cash to purchase immediately. BUT please remember that credit card companies are businesses. And they’re in the business of making money at your expense. Be careful with your credit, monitor it closely and don’t treat credit cards like free money. Things can get out of hand very quickly if you’re not smart about it. Your credit score matters.
2. College is a great next step for SOME people. Not for everyone. If you have the desire and the resources to go to college immediately out of high school, that’s wonderful. A college experience and degree can do a lot for the right person. However, it’s not the best option for others. There are other paths to a career — apprenticeship, trade schools, internships — that can prove to be more rewarding and lucrative than a college degree. There are LOTS of ways to be successful and make money and love what you do that do not include a college degree, particularly if it means going into a great deal of debt.
3. Balance your checkbook. Now I know some people may not even use checkbooks today. With online banking you can see your transactions right on your phone or computer, but the idea is the same. Look closely and regularly at the money going in and out of your accounts. Know what your budget is and stick to that. This could have saved me a lot of time and money if I had been better at tracking my spending. There are now some great money management apps that help you budget and track spending.
4. Get yourself a fuel-efficient vehicle. Obviously this is pertinent today more than ever but even if gas prices weren’t sky high at the moment, it’s still a good idea to have a vehicle that does well on gas. It may not be the massive truck you want or the fastest sports car or the trendiest SUV but, trust me, there will come a time when you’ll wish you had a vehicle that was fuel efficient.
5. Treasure your true friendships. You might be disappointed that you won’t get to see all your friends on a daily or regular basis like you did in high school or college but true friendships don’t need daily face-to-face interaction. Treasure the friends who you only see once a month or once a year but who still love you, support you and care about you as if you’re a member of their immediate family.
6. Learn to change a flat tire. You may never need to use this knowledge but everyone should know how to change a flat tire in case of an emergency. Help is usually just a phone call away. But what if it’s not?
7. Start a 401K or retirement plan as soon as you can. This is one of those things you may not think about when you’re young because you feel like you have your whole life ahead of you. But one day you’ll be old and tired and ready to retire and some of us won’t be able to. Start building that security as early as you can and it’ll pay off big time down the road.
8. Understand gross vs. net pay. There can be a big difference in what your job pays and what your paycheck says. Understand how much is taken out of your check before it gets to you.
9. Learn to shop around for the best options on things like car insurance, home insurance, health insurance, mortgage rates etc. On things that you HAVE TO have, make sure you take the time to call around and search online for the best rate/best value for you. Don’t just go with the company your parents always used or with the one on all the commercials. A little research and comparison could save you a lot of money in the long term.
10. It’s your life so do things in your own time. Don’t let society set your timeline on things like marriage, having children, settling into a long-term career and buying a home. These are big decisions that shouldn’t be rushed. And each of our circumstances are different. Some of us have the drive and resources to do these things early on while others have a longer, winding path to these big milestones. And that’s OK.
11. Live on your own. This one is mainly for the young women. Traditionally, many women have gone straight from their parents’ house to their husband’s house. And for some women that’s still the best way to do it. But I think it’s important, even if it’s just for a year or two, that young women have a place of their own where they turn the key in the door to THEIR place. Even if it’s a tiny one-bedroom apartment on Chateau Drive, it’s THEIRS. They pay the bills, they call the shots. There’s something very empowering about knowing you can make it on your own if you wanted to.