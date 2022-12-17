Raindrops on — scratch that, we’ve had TOO much rain of late. Wild geese that fly with the moon on their wings? I’ll take it.
OK, but seriously, here are some of my favorite things about the Christmas season:
♦ The pecans — pronounced “pee-cans,” thank you very much — on Mom’s pecan pie. I prefer having pecan pie at Christmas rather than at Thanksgiving. I appreciate that she doesn’t chop them up — easier to pick them off that way. I know, Readers, that there are pecan pie snatchers among you. YOU are my people. Stay Strong.
♦ The “Sisters” scene from “White Christmas.” (Danny Kaye and Bing Crosby’s act). I always felt that Kaye was genuinely breaking Crosby up in that scene. I was pleased to recently find out that he, in fact, WAS. Kaye kept everyone on set in stitches (no surprise there), and the two of them improvised most of the beloved “Sisters” scene. When Kaye kept causing Crosby to break character, something uber professional Crosby never did, the director decided to keep it. I’m so glad he did.
♦ The scent of Christmas when you first open a box of ornaments or garland. Those boxes that have been in the family for a long time.
♦ Breakfast casserole for Christmas brunch.
♦ Ornaments. Ornaments. Ornaments. It is my belief that one can NEVER have too many. I like buying them, collecting them, making them, giving them as gifts, putting them on the tree — anything ornaments, sign me up.
♦ Gingerbread People. My personal favorites are at Honeymoon Bakery.
♦ The holiday Gingersnap Latte at Swift & Finch.
♦ Broad Street’s Christmas decorations. All the lights, ribbons and garland, window displays, and, of course, that spectacular tree in front of City Hall.
♦ Christmas cards. I will always enjoy the process of choosing them and sending them old school style: through snail mail.
♦ Christmas Stamps. I look forward to seeing what the post office comes up with each year. This year the new batch was elves.
♦ Stocking Stuffers. For me, it’s more fun to stuff a stocking for someone than to buy just one gift. It just feels more personal sometimes.
♦ My favorite meal of any meal that ever was or will be is one that Mom does on Christmas. London broil, spinach soufflé, twice-baked potatoes, and, Reader, THIS is important: Sister Schubert’s Parker House Style Yeast Rolls. You can find them in the freezer section at your local supermarket. You’re welcome.
♦ Grandmother’s Mincemeat Pie. My favorite Christmas pie. She and I were the only ones who would eat it, so we got it all to ourselves. You can buy a jar of the mix at the supermarket. It’s fruity and spicy — maybe an acquired taste and a bit more old-fashioned. It was something Grandmother always made with me in mind. She knew I loved it. It was OUR pie.
♦ Mistletoe. Aw yes, the hanging, dangling, kissing plant. An excuse to smooch it up. Put some up. See what happens.
♦ Our Christmas Mice. A pair of little ceramic hand-painted mice that belonged to my grandparents. I think they’ve been in the family for 60 years or more.
♦ The Christmas Eve candlelight service at Garden Lakes Baptist Church. My grandparents took us every year. The last time we went was Grandmother’s last Christmas with us. My mom, sister, brother-in-law and nephew were with us. Those candlelight services always made such warm memories — and those are my FAVORITE favorite things.