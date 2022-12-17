These are a few of my favorite things…

Olivia Gunn’s Christmas Mice have been in the family for at least 60 years.

 Olivia Gunn

Born in Rome, Olivia Gunn returned to her roots after studying at a university in Scotland. She is currently obtaining an MFA in Creative Writing and working on a book of essays as well as nonfiction.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In