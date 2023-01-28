Sometimes, no matter how much logic you muster over a situation, there ain’t no accounting for how some people think.
It is one thing to watch it happen on TV, on a big stage where you feel no connection to the players, but when it impacts you or people that you know, it can be so frustrating.
When I see such a scenario unfolding, I cannot help but be immediately transported to the 8th grade and the basketball gym at Henderson High School.
Back when I was in school, DeKalb County didn’t have middle schools. You went to elementary school through the 7th grade and were then thrown to the wolves at the high school as 8th graders. They called us sub-freshman, subbies for short, and we were left to fend for ourselves in subhuman fashion.
For example, Henderson sat high on a manufactured hill and that steep slope to the parking lot out front was a place of pure terror for us subbies. The rumor was that if a subbie dared to use that front sidewalk, an upperclassman would push you down the hill. Believe me when I say that you couldn’t pay me enough money to darken those front doors for that whole first year.
I was an awkward child, thin and lanky and anxious. I had the double ego-slamming whammy of having just joined my public school cohorts in the 6th grade. I came in fresh off a five year tenure at a private Christian school where we only wore dresses, every day started with Bible study in the church, and discipline was excessively strict.
There wasn’t much to be happy about in those few years of my life, and so I turned to basketball.
This is an exaggeration, of course, but you get the idea. I was long and lean and I became convinced that my best chance at greatness was under the hoops, and so I embraced it.
The neighborhood boys often played pickup ball at the goal that was rigged on a telephone pole down the street from me. I wasn’t that great, I was a girl after all, but they let me join in. An older teenager up the road, Danny, took me under his wing and taught me a thing or two about the game.
I quickly determined that my strength was in my height, and that my best bet was to work on how high I could jump, seeing as I already had a head or two high advantage over most girls my age.
I spent many an evening working on my dream, so when it came time to try out for the Henderson Cougars 8th grade girls basketball team, I was all in.
We were put through an entire week of tryouts, every day after school, and were instructed to show our stuff through various dribbling and shooting drills, as well as scrimmages and sprints.
I can’t say that I was great, but I can’t remember anyone that was a real standout. I have always been proud of the fact that I was the only girl who could touch the net when we went up for rebounds, and I felt like that had to count pretty high on the list of strengths.
I have always been a bit of an overachiever, or at least an over-tryer, so when I say that I worked my heart out, I mean it. By the last day of tryouts I was feeling good about my chances.
So good, in fact, that it didn’t even faze me when the coach asked on that last afternoon to raise our hands if we had ever played on a church or rec team before. How could that kind of wimpy experience compete with the street smarts of my indoctrination?
Besides, isn’t it every coach’s dream to take a rough tumble gang of misfits and turn them into the diamond players they were meant to be?
Well, apparently it wasn’t hers. It turned out that every girl who raised her hand to that question made the team, including the girl who lost the ball between her feet every time she tried to dribble.
I was devastated, and I couldn’t begin to understand the logic that went into such a decision. I wasn’t fantastic, but I was better than several of the girls who made the team and I knew plenty about the rules of the game, in spite of my lack of organized experience.
In the years that followed I couldn’t try out for the JV team while I had to wear a brace for scoliosis. I finally joined the Varsity team in my junior year, but my drive and skills hadn’t kept pace so I didn’t play too much.
Who knows where I might have ended up had that first coach been wise enough to see my potential? I coulda been a contender!
Most of us have at least one story of how an inept coach or teacher instigated some awful circumstance in our lives. And we can all point to some terrible boss or coworker or neighbor who has brought great strife upon us. Unfortunately, this is where you learn to deal with the cards you were dealt, as they say.
Meanwhile, you can barely look at news or social media these days without being reminded that there are some pretty bizarre decisions being made daily at all levels of government that leave us scratching our heads. But wait, we are supposed to have a say in who those folks are.
What would it be like if we started electing people who demonstrate the best ability to use reason and logic rather than slick soundbites or personal agendas? What if good old-fashioned common sense was our measuring stick?
We can’t choose our family, or our neighbors, or our coaches, but we do have the opportunity to vet the people who represent us. Just something to consider as we look ahead to a new election season.