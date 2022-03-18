Enjoy this Classic Adcock column.
What my mother had said did not help much, but I got ready and went to bed. I remember it was one of those nights where you go to sleep and wake up with the flower on your mind.
I made it through the night, but the next day was no better. I must have walked all over West Rome trying to find a flower. No luck, and that night I went to bed tossing and turning.
I was up early the next day, ready for school but with a heavy heart.
I carried my books held together with a belt. I slung them over my shoulder and headed to the railroad tracks that ran in front of the Fairbanks Company. There was a bunch of kids there, all carrying a flower. I fell in behind them, walking with my eyes on the ground. They were laughing and carrying on like kids will do. I walked slow, getting farther behind.
“Hey Lonie, come on. You will be late,” someone in the crowd said.
We walked the track to what was known as Hill Street. Hill Street does not exist today. We would cross Shorter Avenue and go through a field on the corner of Elm and Shorter. A drug store now sits where the field was.
The others was crossing Elm and going on to the schoolhouse yard and I had just entered the field. I was about halfway across the field and I stopped — for I could not believe my eyes. There in among the weeds was a flower, a big white flower. It was so white that, to me, it looked like it was sparkling.
I dropped my books and went scrambling though the weeds and briars to the big white flower. I pulled it and I know that my face lit up. I remember that my mother had said things work out for the best, and it had; I now had the prettiest flower in the group of kids.
I grabbed my books and started to run. The others were already inside. They were lined up, giving their flowers to the teacher. She would take a flower, cut it and place it in a vase. I went running in to where all the kids could see my flower. I was standing holding my flower with a smile on my face.
Then the girl that was called a snob by the others came running back to me.
She got in my face and yelled to where everyone in the line could hear her. “It a weed that you have, a dirty old weed. This is a flower,” and she stuck the red rose in my face. A snicker could be heard from the crowd. She ran back to the front of the line saying, “It’s a weed. A dirty old weed.”
The bottom fell out of my world, for I thought what I had was the most beautiful flower in the world. To find out that it was a weed had broke my heart. I remember I stood there, fighting back the tears in my eyes. The rest of the kids had gone in the classroom and sat down. I couldn’t take another step toward the teacher. I had a weed, not a flower. How could I give a weed to the teacher?
Then I heard, “Lonie, is that beautiful flower for me?”
I looked up and she stood there with a big smile on her face. “Yes ma’am,” I said, extending my hand out to her with the flower in it.
She took it and said, “This is the most beautiful flower that I have ever seen. Lonie, don’t ever look at the floor again for I want you to remember that you are as good as anyone. Keep your head up and look people in the eyes.”
I watched as she cut the stem off and place the White Flower in the middle of the others. It seemed to glow in among all the different colors. I sat down at my desk and looked at an angel, my fifth grade school teacher Miss Susie Davis.
Time has a way of healing a hurt when you are young. You keep growing and the hurt will disappear. It may go away, but deep in your mind it stays with you. As years pass you push it to back of your mind.
My memory of the white flower lay hidden for many a year. ...