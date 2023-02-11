Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, this coming Tuesday in fact.
In elementary school this day symbolized the best party day of the entire school year. We had such a vast supply of candy, cupcakes, and cookies — the V-Day sugar rush more than tripled that of Halloween.
Remember decorating your white paper bag? The collective crisp, crinkled, crunchy sound of students opening up their bags all at once, preparing to beat each other for “best decorated” — little Monets and Van Goghs, all of us.
The last real Valentine’s Day classroom party I remember having was in 5th grade. And, I must tell you, we went out with a bang.
We had a substitute teacher that day. I remember he was a college student, and we all thought he was cool because he liked M.C. Hammer, Vanilla Ice, and watched “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”
You should know going in — we didn’t do it to be bad. A golden opportunity had simply presented itself.
To start with, the parents brought way too much party food. We were simply overwhelmed. Our teacher had arranged that one of those long lunchroom tables be brought in to hold the spread. There wasn’t enough room for all the goods even on that table.
We had several interactive, highly participative parents that year. I think they might have been competing. One mom even brought ice cream sandwiches.
I don’t remember how it started, but sometime after everyone had returned to their desks (with unholy amounts of bakery items), an item was hurled across the room. Laughter. Then another. More laughter.
Before you knew it, larger items were sailing through the air. And every one of us, even the most well-behaved, pristine among us, participated.
It was glorious.
Our poor sub. It wasn’t his fault. It all happened so fast. All he could do was say, “Come on guys, not a food fight.”
But it was too late. We were possessed with the joy that one only knows when getting smacked in the cheek with a cupcake then throwing one back. The carpets were caked. Desks were covered in crushed cookies, icing and melting ice cream sandwiches.
Somehow it went on for a reasonable length of time, probably because other teachers were tending to their own parties. But at one point we got too loud, and Ms. Williams came to check on the sub.
It ended immediately.
By then it was time to go home, so we escaped unscathed.
I don’t know how, but we never got into any real trouble. There was no way to know who started it, so no one got punished. And since everybody was in it, nobody squealed. We were all too proud.
It was a food fight of historic proportions.
The West Gordon V-Day Incident of ’91.
Teachers talked about it for years.
On a different occasion, with a different ill-fated sub, we all switched desks and names for the day.
But that’s another story.