First of all, I hope everyone had a wonderful Easter. I’ve been seeing all the photos on social media and everyone looked real pretty in their nice clothes.
And I see the Easter Bunny was very generous to some of these kids. I guess when I was a kid the Easter Bunny was on a budget. But let me ask you this — Does the Easter Bunny work like Santa Claus where there’s a good list and a bad list and you gotta act right to get gifts?
My friend Connie invited me over for Easter lunch with her family and it was delicious. She bought a 17-lb Honeybaked Ham that could feed everybody in East Rome and she made deviled eggs and a macaroni salad and a sweet potato casserole and rolls. And then she kept telling everybody to save room for dessert.
But dessert wasn’t just any dessert. It was a Caroline’s Cake, which I had never had before. Apparently it’s a famous Southern layer cake from Carolina. It’s seven moist layers of classic yellow cake topped and filled with caramel icing. It was delectable.
This week’s column, however, is about another Easter celebration that took place out of town, so the main characters aren’t Rome residents. A friend who lives in Rome went to visit her fiancé’s family and that’s where this story comes from.
So the plan was to go to church with the fiancé’s mee-maw. Here’s some back story: The mee-maw has a schnauzer named Webster that she’s obsessed with. She takes the dog EVERYWHERE. He’s not a trained service animal or emotional support animal by any means that’s legally allowed to go everywhere. Nor does he wear a vest to make it appear that he is a service animal. He’s just Mee-maw’s constant companion that she takes everywhere whether people like it or not.
Unrelated to the attachment to the schnauzer, a stranger showed up the other day to the house to return another family member’s dog that had run away. It wasn’t Webster. of course, because he wouldn’t dare leave Mee-maw’s side. This complete stranger found the dog wandering in the neighborhood, the dog led him back to the correct house and Mee-maw was at home. Having never met this man, she let this COMPLETE STRANGER into the house and boom! they’re fast friends.
Has she never heard the term “stranger danger” before?
So fast forward to Easter morning and it’s time to go to church. My friend and her fiancé arrive at the church and find their seats. Well here comes Mee-maw walking into church. Next to her is the fiancé’s best friend, pushing Webster the schnauzer in a STROLLER down the aisle. But get this. It wasn’t the stroller you’d expect. I’m sure many of you have seen people who push small dogs around in strollers, and usually it’s sort of a buggy-looking stroller with a basket that the baby — or dog — is contained in.
Well this wasn’t even that kind of stroller. This was what they call an umbrella stroller. It’s the open type that just has like a seat for a child to sit in and dangle their legs out of. That’s what’s coming down the aisle with Webster calmly sitting inside it.
But that’s not even the best part. Guess who’s Mee-maw’s guest for Easter worship? STRANGER DANGER. She had brought the complete stranger she just recently met and that no one else in the family knew.
OK, so the service is going on and it’s a more contemporary service. There’s a point where members of the congregation are asked to walk up to the front to be blessed by the pastor if they’d like to do so. Well of course Mee-maw goes up there.
Do y’all know what “slain in the spirit” means? It’s a term used by many Pentecostal and Charismatic Christians to describe when a person falls to the floor, which is believed to be caused by the power of the holy spirit. Well Mee-maw is being blessed by the pastor and the spirit hits her and she starts collapsing, to the horror of her family because she’s an older lady and they don’t want her to get hurt.
Well, lo and behold. Guess who’s right there at the exact moment Mee-maw needs helping hands the most? At the moment before she hits the ground? STRANGER DANGER. He’s right behind her, breaking her fall and lifting her up to her feet again ... like a guardian angel.
The family is of course mortified that a complete stranger was the one who had to help Mee-maw in her moment of need. But it just goes to show you that sometimes the Lord puts people in your life right where and when you need them.
Mee-maw had also asked for Webster to be blessed by the pastor but there was no word as to whether he was also overcome by the holy spirit. One can only imagine that he was, being the faithful companion that he is.
The moral of the story is, when you fall — and we all fall sometimes — make sure to surround yourself with good people who will help you get right back up.