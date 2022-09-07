Enjoy this Classic Adcock column.
The music started and I moved on to the floor, skating to the “Tennessee Waltz.” I moved with all the grace and skill that I had learned down though the years. As I went around the ring the skaters moved onto the floor with me. They had accepted me as one of them.
That night in Worms, Germany, was one that I have never forgot or ever will. I met all the skaters that night and made a bunch of friends that I will never forget. Most of my off-duty time was spent there with my new friends with a pair of skates on.
One incident will stand out in my mind. The ring was full and the mule train was forming as it went around the ring. There was probably somewhere around 20 people making up the train. Midge, a big WAC, was the caboose.
As the caboose came by I caught on to Midge. I have never understood what happened next. I grabbed on and felt Midge give as she started to fall. I turned loose and kicked back, but not fast enough. I hit the floor on my back. My head hit the floor and Midge came down on top of me. I was out cold, stone cold.
I came to in the dispensary back on the post. I had been out for quite a while. I remember trying to sit up but was held down by a restraint.
“He’s coming around,” I heard someone say. I opened my eyes and a nurse was standing over me. I tried to move my arm but couldn’t. Of all things to happen, I remember that my nose was itching. I felt someone removing the straps that had me held down. I reached up and started to rub my nose. A laugh went out from someone.
“He’s OK,” they said. “Let him sit up.”
I sat up slowly, for there was a very funny feeling when I moved. I remember a doctor began to shine a light in my eyes. When he was satisfied that I didn’t have a concussion he said, “You can go back to doing whatever it was that got you here. Do you Southern boys wear skates instead of shoes?”
I remember saying, “We learn to wear skates early in life. It makes plowing behind a mule easy. We sort of lean back on the ropes and he not only plows the field but we get to ride behind the plow.” I heard a giggle from one of the nurses.
“Get him out of here,” the doctor said. “If you have any kind of headache or blurred vision, you get back here as fast as possible.”
“Yes sir,” I said, putting on my shirt which they had took off of me. They carried me back to the roller rink and let me off. I went back inside and was greeted by everyone there. I didn’t do much skating the rest of the night.
I remember a lot of good times after that, and then came the day I got the news that I was coming home.
With my time short and only a few hours to tell everyone, I went to the roller rink. I walked into the sitting room to be greeted by all the people that I had become friends with. There in the middle of the table sat a big German Chocolate cake. A sign set in the middle of the table read, “Our Georgia Reb, we will never forget you.”
I stood still. I didn’t have anything to say. That was the one time in my life I was lost for words. Then I was surrounded by all of them, the girls hugging me and the boys shaking my hand. That was my last night with my newfound friends, for the rest of the time was spent getting ready to come home.
I loaded onto a truck with others and we moved out though the main gates of the Foch Karserne. My last look at the place that had been home for two years was seen from the back of the truck as we left.