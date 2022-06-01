Enjoy this Classic Adcock column.
After young Lonie vanquished his friend’s attack rooster, he was invited to join the family for Sunday dinner...
That night I thought about going to someone’s house and eating dinner. It was kind of scary but back then Chicken and Dumplings was a treat. I got up early the next morning so I would be ready when time to go to dinner came. My mother made me take a bath in our bathtub, a galvanized wash tub set in the back room. With my best overalls on and my hair combed I started to Bobby’s to eat Chicken and Dumplings.
I was met at the door by a smiling woman, Bobby’s, mother. She said to the others, “Look everyone, our hero is here. My, but doesn’t he look handsome.” She was embarrassing me, but I could smell the dumplings so it didn’t matter. She showed me a table where Bobby was sitting and I went over and sat down.
There was the biggest bowl of dumplings sitting on the table that I had ever seen. I sat watching every one. At the main table was four grownups. Their bowls of dumplings was twice as big as Bobby’s and mine. There was enough for me in the bowl that sat in front of me. The smell of the dumpling was making me hungry. She came and put glasses of coke with ice in it in front of Bobby and me.
“Listen up you boys,” she said.
One of the men at the table begin to say the blessing. I watched Bobby through half closed eyes. He must have known that the blessing was going to be a long one. He reached down, taking out a spoon full of dumplings and putting them in his mouth. I didn’t dare, for I know what would happen if I did anything to embarrass my mother. Bobby licked his lips and put another spoonful of dumplings in his mouth. I looked off, for I couldn’t take much more of this.
Then the third spoonful went into his mouth. I reached for the spoon without realizing it. My hand touched the spoon but I quickly withdrew it. Then I heard A-men. I waited for the word from Bobby’s mother to start eating. She came over and stood in front of Bobby. She took a cloth that she had in her hand and wiped Bobby’s mouth. A piece of dumpling was on his face.
I remember what she said. “Lonie, you may start to eat now. Bobby, you can’t take a bite until Lonie has ate three spoons of dumplings.” I sure was glad that I hadn’t eaten any of the dumplings for she was watching us.
I took the spoon and filled my mouth with dumplings. I chewed real slow, flavoring each chew. Bobby sat and looked at me, for he knew that I was eating slow in order to pay him back. With the third spoonful in my mouth, I smiled and chewed as long and as slow as I could.
That was the only time in my life that I chewed my food the way it should be. I swallowed and, knowing that my back was to the grownups, I opened my mouth so he could see that it was empty. We then started to eat Chicken and Dumplings fast and furious.
The bowl empty and the belly full, I leaned back. I didn’t think I could hold another bite. I looked around and here come Bobby’s mother with two big pieces of coconut cake and put it down in front of us. I was full of dumplings but I believe that I could put the cake in with them.
Looking back, I believe that I will always remember getting beat up by a big red rooster. I said that he stood 6 feet and weighed 150 pounds. Of course he wasn’t that big. As the lady called him, he was a rogue rooster who didn’t like people. To a small boy being pounding by a big rooster, he felt that big. Maybe I exaggerated his size but he furnished dumplings for four grownups and two small boys. There were six people who walked around with their stomachs full.
I have often felt sorry for the big red rooster. He was a bully and jumped on people who didn’t bother him. He had left scars on servile people. Like all bullies he came to a bad end. He wound up being a pot of dumplings.
Maybe there is a morale to this story. Bullies, quit being bullies and learn to live with people or you just might wind up in the Devil’s pot.