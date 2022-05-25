Enjoy this Classic Adcock column.
Growing up, as with most young boys I had my fights. Some of them were with bullies and some with others who just didn’t like me. I have had a few black eyes and busted lips. At one time I had a nose that got in the way.
But the worst whipping that I ever had came from a big old red rooster.
You smiled and said “I bet,” when you read that. True, a big red rooster. It was the biggest red rooster that I have ever seen. He stood 6 feet tall and weighed about a 150 pounds. You don’t believe me that he was that big?
Let me tell you what happened and you draw your own conclusion.
At the time we were living on Armstrong Street in West Rome. I had a friend who lived on the other end of Armstrong, down next to the railroads. I would go down and Bobby and I would play for hours in a fenced in area next to his house. I went down one day and knocked on the door and his mother said he would be out in a few minutes.
This was on a Saturday; I remember it very well. I went in though the gate and sat down on a bench to wait for Bobby. It was a warm day in the fall but still cool enough for a jacket.
I remember leaning back on the bench when the building just fell on me. I hit the ground face down. I jumped up with a hurting on the back of my neck. I had blood on my hand.
There standing in front of me was the biggest red rooster that I had ever seen. His wings were spread and he made a dive toward me with his feet in the air. I moved and he hit the bench, letting out a sound that just about scared me to death. I began to move, trying to get to the door.
He stood between me and the door with his wings spread out. He made a screeching noise and started to move in on me. I remember that I had never been as scared of anything in my life as I was of this red rooster.
He let out a screech and come flying though the air at me. I moved and he hit the side of the building. He hit the ground and started to get up.
I stepped in and kicked him with everything I had.
My food caught him in the neck. He hit the ground and began to flop around. I ran though the door and out in the street. I didn’t stop until I was on the porch, knocking on Bobby’s door.
His mother came to the door. She looked like she was going to faint when she saw the blood running down my face. “What happened,” she asked.
“I think I killed your rooster — but I couldn’t help it. He was hurting me.” I just knew I was in trouble.
“Come show me what you did to my rooster.” She came out the door in a run and I knew I was in trouble big time.
She ran over to where the rooster lay, then grabbed him by the neck and put what we call the barnyard twist on him. I stood amazed as she picked him up and said, “Come on, let me get you cleaned up.”
We headed in the house and she placed the rooster on the table. I could see that the old boy would never jump on anyone else. He was as dead as a doodlebug in a sand trap.
With a washrag and a pan of water, she cleaned the blood off of me. I don’t know if any of you are familiar with iodine. Well, she set me on fire with it. When she got though, she smiled and said, “You are invited to have Sunday dinner with us.”
“That rooster has caused a lot of trouble for me,” she said. “He jumped me every time I went outside. He was just mean. We will fix him into a pot of dumplings and you will be our guest of honor.”
I left with a note to my mother showing that she wanted me to come to dinner Sunday. To be continued ...