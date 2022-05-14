I am very connected to the sounds of my house. I would say I am in tune with most sounds, except for when people are talking. My wife tells me all the time that I am going deaf. Sometimes I can’t hear her. Always, I can hear my house.
All it takes is for someone to take one step and I know who they are and where they are. Our house is older. Each room has a different squeak. Each stair has its own little song. Each human has their own cadence when they walk. I can even tell if I screwed something up and my wife is mad at me depending on how she walks around. My favorite sound in the house is made by the way my son runs around, that pitter-patter the elderly fella in front of the nursing home reminisces about.
Recently we did some necessary renovations to our house and had hardwood floors installed over some ancient and very worn carpet. Hardwood floors in a house are like having leather in a car; there is just something about it. Carpet, on the other hand — carpet is carpet. Sure there are varying levels of quality, but does it really matter? Nobody’s going to ask if they can pull their socks off and run their toes through it.
I am quite happy with the floors, but for a while there I felt like I was losing my mind. All of the sounds changed. I was no longer able to use my superpowers to sneak around undetected or know who was going where. It took me about a month to fully adjust to the new sounds.
Another thing changed: The pitter-patter isn’t the same. It’s not the soft muffled sound that it used to be. It’s deep and bassy and echoes throughout. There is nothing left to muffle it. If I’m in my basement, it’s so loud that I fear the floor is going to collapse right down on me. But I know it won’t. At least not until I pay it off.
The kid always wakes up before everyone in the house. Like a little bird on a spring morning. Every morning. He wakes up and then wakes us up. My wife is usually kind enough to let me sleep a while longer. Except now, I can’t do that. The early morning pitter-patter resonates through every wall in the house, every floor, every filling in my teeth. There are mornings where my son puts in more steps around our house than a marathon runner does in a year.
There are mornings when I find this quite frustrating. Then I get frustrated for getting frustrated at a kid for being a kid.
My wife has made me hyper-aware of the passing of time and the aging of my son. Every birthday she tears up because it is the last birthday for that year. Every Christmas, the same. I tend not to be the most sentimental person in the world, but I am grateful that she does this because time passes faster and faster every day. This chapter of my life, the one where I am raising a kid, is certainly one of the most interesting, but it also seems to be going by the fastest for sure.
Now when I lie in bed trying to not get frustrated at getting frustrated at a kid being a kid, I have started to notice that the pitter-patter isn’t as rapid as it once was. He isn’t running laps as much as he used to. His legs are longer, his stride has lengthened, and the pitters are more spaced out. He is heavier than he was, the patters are louder and deeper.
And one day I’ll be that old fella in the rocking chair reminiscing about the pitter-patter, but until then I am seriously considering moving back to carpet.