Sometimes, you can visualize something in your mind, but you can’t possibly imagine how to bring it into reality.
The various parts that are required to bring it about are often scattered and far-fetched and some parts can even feel completely out of reach. This is how the years of incubation have felt to me as I envisioned the store that is now Cecil T’s Mercantile.
This kind of conundrum isn’t new to me. As a graphic designer it happens all the time that I can see something in my head that I struggle with getting “down on paper.” It can be terribly frustrating when I can’t seem to find the elements to create the magic that is in my head.
Has that ever happened to you?
Most artists would tell us to trust the process because it often takes you to a wonderful place that you didn’t expect, but I am usually so busy being mad that I can’t get to the place that I intended to go to notice that there might be some pretty good different stuff coming to light.
Yes, it is pretty scary living inside my head.
More than five years ago, after my daughter went off to college and I became accustomed to being an empty nester, I realized that I could do whatever I wanted to do and there was no one to care or to tell me otherwise. What an exhilarating realization! To consider endless possibilities, limited only by cash flow, was a pretty fun place to be for a minute.
The world was my oyster, as they say, if an oyster could be claimed for a frugal and budget-friendly fee.
An old college friend from New Jersey used to say in his best Jersey accent, “You can’t put a price on a good time, unless of course, it costs more than (the price of whatever idea is at hand).”
My “good time” was a dream of a career change that would get me out of the house and away from the computer screen, but I couldn’t imagine how to pull it off.
I began to dream and couldn’t get the idea of a store out of my head. I’m not even sure why that was the most appealing thing I came up with, but it was the one that stuck in my craw, if you will. I stumbled into the opportunity to secure a storefront, the first piece in the puzzle, and the seed started to grow.
My dad decided to clear out his beekeeping supplies when he realized he was done with his lifelong hobby, and all of his beehive boxes and parts came home with me. As I stacked them for storage in the store space, I realized that I should use them to build the counter and other display stands, and so another piece fell into place.
Dad branded all of his hives and frame bars with “CECIL T S” short for Cecil Thomas Sheppard. A lot of people nicknamed him “Cecil T” over the years and so the idea to name the store accordingly was determined. Knowing that his brand was going to be peppered throughout the space, Cecil T’s Mercantile was born. Another puzzle piece slid neatly into place.
I could never have guessed at that time that the puzzle would take as long to assemble as it has, but in these last few weeks of pulling it together, the shower of pieces locking into place has been overwhelmingly wonderful to watch.
Through those several years of family loss, pandemic, and many other obstacles, I have been slowly collecting the pieces and storing them away with a vision that no one else could quite see. I think my friends were starting to think that I was crazy, kind of like Delta Dawn with her faded flower, standing on the street waiting for a man that everyone knew would never come.
Well, my mansion in the sky has finally arrived, in spite of the insanity of imagining it, and I can’t tell you how wonderful it feels.
Many of the edge pieces have come together through the support of lots of friends and family. A piece of furniture from here, a collection of linens or books from over there, help with painting, cleaning, organizing and staging from too many points to name.
It took a village to build this place and I look forward to being a productive part of that village for years to come.
Dreams really can come true, and while it takes a lot of hard work to make it happen, it also takes a sprinkling of magical serendipity and a hefty spoonful of the kindness of others.
On April 13 we will be celebrating a grand opening with lots of fun activities. In the meantime, stop in and see me at 7 Broad St. and I will tell you all about the crazy stuff I have in mind here.
For example, you can currently enjoy a display titled “Easter Bonnets of Old,” prompted by Paula Blalock’s mention of her collection of her mother’s beautiful hats. It is so much fun to look at the hats that she shared, as well as others, and remember the days when a sharp chapeau was a required component of a proper Easter ensemble.
There are so many fun things to share with you and I hope you will come see me soon, even if it is just to visit and catch up on local happenings. The pieces of a wonderful small town puzzle are already assembled here in Rome, and I look forward to watching as new ones fall into place.