My mother grew up on a farm halfway between Thomson, Georgia, and Warrenton, Georgia. The closest little village, (nobody in Georgia calls a tiny place a village) called Camak, was named after the president of the Georgia Railroad, and indeed, Camak was a rail junction. My two favorite uncles worked at the depot.
Almost every Sunday we would drive to my grandmother’s tin-roofed house and enjoy dinner (that’s what Southerners call lunch) with the two aforementioned uncles, one grandmother, an aunt and her husband (sometimes when he was sober), and my mom, dad, and very young brother.
When the feast was over, the grownups would retire to the front church and gossip about the neighbors, the state of railroad business, and conversations surreptitiously listened to on the party line.
But for me, this post-dinner time was a time for magic. I was free to roam the acreage of the farm, from the pond below the house to the magnificent Georgia woods to the south.
It is hard to believe in these overprotective times that I was allowed to wander unchaperoned through the countryside near and far. I was always mindful of snakes (they still terrify me today) and other forest creatures, but mostly they brought no fear to my country adventures.
Approximately a mile or so from the farmhouse a decaying two-story house loomed dramatically out of a tangle of pine trees, honeysuckle, and poison ivy. It was called The Old Ricketson House.
By the time I discovered the structure it was a dilapidated affair. To be honest, it probably was even dangerous, with its sagging porch, rotten staircase and old drying snakeskins drifting in the breeze.
Yet, I was fearless. I adored the adventure of this mysterious house with its untold stories.
On the back of a closet door upstairs there was a faded newspaper page advertising 1920s clothing. I remember the flapper hats and sparkly dresses in the black and white illustrations. I tried to imagine what young girl must have lived in the bedroom and what her fantasies of “fancy dressing” might have been, miles and miles from anywhere or anything resembling sophistication.
I would often sit on the front stoop and listen. The chorus of wind through the Georgia pines would often lull me into a quick afternoon nap, but the snap of a branch or the cry of a hawk would awaken me with a start.
A few yards to the east sat the remnants of an old well. Its crumbling stonework resembled an old castle, and on previous visits to the Ricketson place, my uncle told me in no uncertain terms to stay away from it.
I would edge close to the well, but my respect for my elder’s concern kept me from entering its danger zone. Oh how I wanted to get next to it and peer down to see if I could see a reflection of water, but no.
I would eventually wander around to the back of the house, but its rotten porch was a no go. That and fiercely protective briar bushes kept me out of trouble in the back area.
Sometimes my exploration would be interrupted by the sound of a car horn from the backyard of my grandmother’s house, signaling my return to reality. I would always make my way back down an old dried up creek where in a few years I would go squirrel hunting with my dad. We would return with our fare and my grandmother would have a pot of grits ready to accompany our forest fare.
Years later, at the University of Georgia, I made a new friend from Warrenton. His name was Rusty Ricketson, and we sang in the Men’s Glee Club and often spoke of our shared heritage in McDuffie and Warren counties.
And with even more irony, later at Berry College I was the vocal professor of his daughter, Lyndsay, now a professional singer and actor in Atlanta.
I know for a fact that these two Ricketsons are of the lineage of the old house that occupied so many fantastical Sunday afternoons of my youth. I do not know if the place is still standing (how could it be?), and I would love one day to return with the two living Ricketsons and see what tales could be told.
My son Austin never got the chance to go to the Ricketson place, for my grandmother and her two sons passed and the old homeplace was sold.
In the foggy mists of my imagination the sagging structure is still there, and I can still hear the symphony of the wind through those Georgia pines.
Perfect time for a nap.