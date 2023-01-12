We are already into our new year of 2023. I can remember as far back as 1950 when I was 3. Daddy was on recruiting duty in Johnson City, Tennessee. We lived in a little clapboard house that had a big yard. My mom would fix my sister and me a tea party at a little table that was perfect for tea parties. Mom had a picture of me crying at the table because it was my sister’s goal to make me cry at least once a day. I don’t remember why I was crying, but she probably took my cookie or something.
This was my first recollection of any kind of celebration for the new year. We didn’t have a television back then. No ball was dropped from a high pole anywhere that I knew of or cared about. My mom was from New York City and a ball had been dropped in Times Square since 1908. Daddy grew up in East Tennessee at the foothills of the Smoky Mountains. Loud noises were associated with New Year’s celebrations. Maybe some revenuers blew up a moonshine still back then to celebrate.
So when were new year’s celebrations started? It’s believed that the ancient Babylonians started celebrating new years about 4,000 years ago, but they celebrated in March when the crops were planted. This culture of people was located in a place called Mesopotamia, which was in southwestern Asia.
The Romans are the ones who started celebrating the new year in January. The thing is, the month of January didn’t even exist until the second king of Rome added the months of January and February in the year 700 B.C. Historians believe that the Romans celebrated January 1st in the year 153 B.C. And this is enough of that. I’m a curious person. If I want to know something these days, I just click on to Google and ask questions. I get what I want without scouring encyclopedias.
Mom always made celebrating the arrival of the new year a big deal for us kids. She’d get out her good crystal and we’d toast the new year with sparkling apple juice poured in these fancy glasses probably originating in France. She and Daddy did not ever drink alcohol, but they made our toasts with a flourish and Daddy would lead us in the old Scot song “Auld Lang Syne.”
My Grandpa Colligan used to sing that song too — although he was Irish. It was adapted as an official song to be sung at New Year’s Eve many years ago. I’ve always thought it was a wee bit sad, but a beautiful song. Grandpa had a rich baritone voice just perfect for the tune. Daddy had a rich voice too, with a wee bit of an East Tennessee twang.
Have y’all made your New Year’s resolutions yet or are you still pondering on which ones you can accomplish? I try hard these days to choose resolutions I can do without too much effort. Back in early adulthood, I’d make outlandish resolutions like swimming the English Channel or diving off those cliffs in Mexico. I wanted to surf in Waimea Bay in Hawaii but getting there was the problem. Plus, I didn’t know how to surf, but all those surfing movies like “Ride the Wild Surf” looked like lots of fun.
Of course, when I got a little older my resolutions became a little more realistic. I needed to quit smoking, and in the last 10 years of my smoking days I didn’t want a lot of people to know I smoked, especially my students who were adults. I don’t know why I took up smoking in the first place. It is a nasty habit. Nobody else in my family smoked ever. I was the black sheep and was perfectly fine with it, until I wasn’t. I finally did quit, thank goodness, but not because of a New Year’s resolution. It was because of an impending grandbaby.
In my late 40s/early 50s, I needed to lose weight. I had quit smoking and ate too much! I was always going to lose 25 or 30 pounds every year. I didn’t until the early 2000s, when I started getting up at 5 a.m. every day to dance with Bon Jovi and Michael Jackson. I lost 30 pounds. I also swam 30 laps a day in our pool, once it was installed. I was in the best shape I’d ever been.
I’ve written a book. My New Year’s resolution is to finish it after this third revision. I plan to send it to an agent I met who liked the premise of it. Maybe she’ll still like it. I’m an optimist. Happy New Year!!