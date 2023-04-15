“Woke” is not really a new word but, due to the way linguistics works, once words enter the language and are used by people, several things can happen and do happen.
As the Encyclopedia Britannica tells us: “Every language has a history. Changes are constantly taking place in the course of the learned transmission of a language from one generation to another... This is not true with every word and or phrase. But, in some areas of vocabulary, particular words closely related to rapid cultural change are subject to equally rapid, and therefore noticeable changes within a generation or even within a decade.”
Woke is one such word. There was a time before knowledge began increasing so rapidly that it took 50 or more years for a new word and meaning to enter the language. Due to the cultural changes in American society, today “woke” and its new meaning did not take long to become accepted in the American language and is being transmitted unashamedly by officials in high positions.
When the word “woke” with its new meaning came on the scene, I was confused about what meaning was connotatively attached to it. One day I called my son and asked him about the present-day context. He was kind of puzzled about my asking him at first but proceeded to give me this statement:
“Mom, that word has different meanings for different people. When people of color ask ‘Are you woke,’ especially the young crowd, it means stop dreaming and open your eyes because what you see is what you see.
“Your ears nor your eyes are lying to you. You must be aware of your surroundings. One must be aware of what is happening to him and those around him/her. Do not sleep through the storm because a lot is going on around you that is unhealthy for you and those of concern to you.
“This is not the time to dream. Learn all that you can and put it to good use because you are under attack by those who are haters of your difference.”
My son did not realize that today’s meaning has drastically changed and “woke” had degenerated in meaning. That is probably why he seemed puzzled when I asked. For many of those who are using the word today, it is a dog whistle calling for a group to put on their hood so that they can return to the days before “Gone With the Wind” took place.
Woke is the word of the day now and represents those who were low enough to desecrate the Capitol with feces and thought nothing about the nastiness, and even today do not see the wrong of such an act. When I was in the school system with children, many days the janitorial staff would report that a group of students had marked walls in the bathrooms with feces. There were very few children at the Capitol that day so these were a group of woke adults plastering their feces on the walls.
The woke group now is not ashamed of anything that was done on Jan. 6. Many closed their eyes and said that it was just a normal day at the Capitol. For that group, there is no bottom; they are swimming in the bottomless pit of degradation.
This group of woke users is against immigrants coming to seek asylum from physical and mental abuse. The so-called woke group is against citizens getting financial assistance to help pay back their student loans. This woke group is against the LGBTQ existing in our midst. This group is against anything that is not Anglo-Saxon.
Violence is the middle name of this group. This woke group is now calling for investigations but has not decided what laws they are going to abide by, if any. This group denies that the Creator made one group of human beings, all in his likeness. They believe that he made a sub-group of humans. This group does not believe in sharing the truth about the history of this country. Most truth-tellers are considered outcasts and are put out of the group by sanction.
This woke group is against democracy itself, not realizing that it is because of democracy they are able to even take the positions that they are taking. This woke group is against Blacks, Jews and other non-white people. The woke group does not believe in freedom of the press. This group has not researched what it will be like living under a leader in a totalitarian, despotic or authoritarian country.
In order for this kind of woke leader to get into power, he has to make his followers believe that everyone will be allowed to have a say in the operation of the government. This is not so and never has been, and never will be. These labels on those kinds of governments are self-explanatory.
To be woke one must be against anything that gives respect and dignity to those who are different or believe differently.