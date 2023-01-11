COLUMN: The Milan Conference of 1880 trauma

In 1880, the Second International Congress on Education of the Deaf in Milan, Italy, passed a resolution banning all signed languages from Deaf schools internationally, including Georgia School for the Deaf.
In 1928, a teacher encouraged the parents to send their 8-year-old daughter to GSD and advised against learning American Sign Language. Thus, Doris Hane began her education at GSD without ASL.
Doris and her classmates struggled to speak vocally in school all day long. There were no Deaf elementary teachers. Doris mispronounced words, and the soap bar was put in her mouth as punishment.
In the dorm, Doris acquired ASL through her peers. Her name sign was given, placing the handshape “H” on the opposite shoulder, top part of “H” tapping twice.
During class, they had to rely on their facial expressions or gestures to each other, without the teachers looking, to comprehend the lesson.
The following year, 16-year-old Cecil White entered GSD. His name sign was just a simple sign for the color “white.” He was born hearing but became deaf at age 10.
According to The Atlanta Constitution in 1833, the fifth GSD superintendent, James Coffee Harris, refused to learn ASL or allow it to be taught, believing that students should be able to converse vocally with non-deaf people. “The oral method has been taught at Cave Spring for 25 years and all parents of pupils are satisfied with it,” Harris declared.
Cecil learned how to make shoes and got a job at GSD before graduation. He supervised the boys’ dormitory and learned ASL from them and the Deaf community. Doris and Cecil secretly became sweethearts.
Cecil became a full-time teacher at GSD. He lived at the former Green Hotel on the Cave Spring Square, originally built around the historic Vann Cherokee Cabin.
After Doris graduated, she married Cecil in December 1942. They moved to Atlanta. They bestowed the name sign, an ”A” handshape moving in small movements in neutral space, to their firstborn, Alvin, a CODA (hearing child of a deaf adult).
The family then moved to Doris’s hometown, Madison, and had Mary Ann. Her name sign is an “M” handshape on the cheek with the first three fingers in a stroking movement. Another daughter, Martha Jane, was stillborn.
Cecil worked as a shoemaker in a rented shop while Doris took care of their children. The family conversed in ASL at home.
Mary Ann entered GSD in 1960. She recalled a difficult transition from an ASL-friendly home to a school that banned ASL, especially when she accidentally spoke in ASL and was reprimanded by the supervisor.
Mary Ann was scared to sign all day at school. During meals, she and her classmates had to keep their hands under the table the whole time. She saw one teacher put a pair of socks around her classmates’ hands. At another time, a teacher whacked their hands if ASL was spoken.
A lesson in practicing speaking in English was to have each student read aloud the letters from their families. Mary Ann couldn’t speak English correctly and was held back another year in kindergarten.
During her third year of kindergarten, 8-year-old Mary Ann silently read the letter, and cried upon learning that her grandmother passed away some time ago. The flustered teacher quickly put Mary Ann in a regular class.
While Mary Ann was studying at Gallaudet University, the world’s only Deaf college, Alvin purchased Cecil’s rented building. Cecil continued to work in his own shop for 40 years.
On July 24, 2004, Alvin’s son and my cousin got married — on the same day as her great grandmother (and my grandmother) Lillie (Allen) Ward’s 100th birthday, and my parents’ wedding anniversary, too!
Since 2009, a memorial bench stood in honor of Cecil and Doris during the Bicentennial Anniversary of Madison.
In 2010, Doris and Mary Ann witnessed the 21st International Congress on Education of the Deaf formally apologize for banning signed languages at GSD and other Deaf schools since 1880.
Cecil, Doris, Martha Jane, and Alvin are buried in the Madison Historic Cemeteries behind Cecil’s old shop. Mary Ann has been teaching for almost 40 years. Her late uncle, Ralph, Cecil’s brother, graduated from GSD and survived the “Milan Conference of 1880” trauma, too.
Because of that trauma, deaf people suffered language deprivation for over 100 years. Even now, they still fight to speak in their own signed language publicly, ironically, while ASL classes are popular with hearing people. Hey, even my dogs can understand ASL.