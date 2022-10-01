Long Live The King. Some bristle at the phrase and others nestle into a fairytale time of pomp and circumstance.
I watched with great interest the solemn procession bearing the remains of Queen Elizabeth as the entourage brought her body into Westminster Hall. The vestments of the Church of England clergy were resplendent. The British military bore plumed helmets and bejeweled swords.
Given my background and training, the choral response to the day’s event was of great interest, and I was not disappointed. The crystalline sounds of the English boy choristers were matched by the mature resonance of adult male singers. The anthem was sheer perfection and perfectly executed.
A number of years ago I was asked to sing at Wells Cathedral and bring my Berry College choral forces. I was thrilled to visit this historic setting in England’s west country and enthusiastically responded in the affirmative.
The phone rang in my Berry College office and I heard the voice of the concert presenter, a colleague from Atlanta. His voice was less than cheerful and filled with worry.
He informed me that the English presenter, not knowing of my presence, had hired a bass from The Royal Academy of Music and that I would not be singing at the Cathedral. My Atlanta friend was worried that I would pull my Berry choir out of the engagement in my disappointment. I responded with my sadness but reaffirmed our commitment.
Approximately 30 minutes later, my phone rang again. The voice on the line was completely unfamiliar and was the thickest British accent I have ever encountered then and since.
The voice belonged to Anthony Goodchild, soon to become Sir Anthony Goodchild. In that quintessential British self-effacement, he stated that he felt “bloody sorry” about the mix-up at Wells Cathedral and wanted to somehow make it up to me.
I was all ears.
He said it was a consolation, but would I accept solo recital engagements in London and Bath during the same time.
I am glad we were not video communicating, because the happy dance I was doing on my end would have appeared less than professional.
Thus began a decades-long personal and professional relationship with a man who came to me to represent England and its tradition of music and ceremony. Through his largesse, I not only performed throughout England, but enjoyed experiences ranging from the sophistication of that great City of London to the bucolic experience that is the charm of The Midlands. I encountered shopkeepers and concert organists.
The royal family and indeed England itself represents imperfection. Scandals and misbehavior in Buckingham Palace are well documented. The British Empire bears the scars of India, Northern Ireland, Africa, and more.
We cannot erase the sins of the past, but at this time, our eyes were turned to London and two of the most historic ceremonies on our planet, a royal funeral, and for the first time in a complete generation, a royal coronation.
For myself, I engaged with the music, the ceremony and the settings.
My first exposure to great music came at my hometown church of First Baptist Church of Thomson, Georgia. The composition was “Messiah” composed by G.F. Handel. Little did I know back in the 1960s that, decades later, on a warm summer afternoon, I would walk through the sacred passageways of Westminster Cathedral.
I was overwhelmed. The tombs and memorials of kings, queens, soldiers, poets, and composers cascaded around me as I toured the cathedral.
I rounded a corner and a wall of famous names and dates presented itself. A companion elbowed me as my gaze was turned upwards.
“Look down,” she said.
George Frideric Handel. There he lay at my feet.
I wept openly. This man’s compositions had been the fabric of my musical life.
I once spoke to a distinguished gathering at Cambridge University. I delivered a quote that was received with great favor. Forgive me for not knowing the source: “In England, 100 miles is a long way. In America, 100 years is a long time.”
Long Live The King.