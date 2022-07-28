“I have never been lost, but I will admit to being confused for several weeks.” — Daniel Boone “Not all those who wander are lost.” — J.R.R.Tolkien
We pulled the noisy Ford Econoline van onto I-25 South, and pointed our nose toward Socorro, NM. The van was the property of The University of New Mexico, and that meant for this day’s journey I would be passenger, narrator, and second navigator on call.
Normally, for some unexplained reason, I usually drive when we head south. This day I had the great pleasure of looking out the window and observing splendid southwestern scenery. What a treat it turned out to be.
We’ve had great rain, so the huge orchards that line the road at Belen were green, tall, and proud. The vast arboreal operation was planted with geographic precision, and as we raced by I wondered what kind of wildlife lived in such an imposing and formal stand of trees.
We quickly passed the orchard and brown mesas immediately loomed to the west. To the east, the verdant Rio Grande Valley snaked southward as far as the eye could see.
Our destination? Somewhere near the tiny spot on the New Mexico map called Datil. Folks around here pronounce it “Day — Till.” I have no further information on said hamlet.
Our mission? We were to meet one of my wife’s art professors at the home of an artist who soon will move to Portugal. The painter donated 70 pieces of her work that range in size from several inches to several feet. We were locked in with one of those map applications on our phone, and all seemed good.
At Socorro, we turned west. The interstate faded instantly into a two-lane country road. The road sign read “Datil, 64 Miles.”
The big attraction on this rural highway was featured in a major Hollywood film titled “Contact.” It starred Jody Foster and it concerns contact with alien beings through the use of the VLA.
In a sprawling valley on both sides of the highway sit huge radio telescopes that are so big they move about the valley on railroad tracks. VLA stands for “Very Large Array.”
We moved out of the valley and noticed one thing immediately. Our cell signal was zero. What we didn’t know was (and we are guessing) that the loss of the signal seemed to have re-routed the directions to our artist’s home.
Just to the south of Datil, we obeyed the phone (why it was still generating instructions remains a mystery) and turned onto one of the rockiest and awfully forlorn roads ever. The van moaned and groaned as we crept for well over a half an hour at a maximum speed of 4 miles per hour.
Our spines rattled with each buried boulder we crossed.
Suddenly we were brought up short. The road simply ended. There was a homestead sitting on a bluff above us, but there was no way I was going up there and ask for a cup of tea.
We spotted a forbidding trail to the right and turned onto it.
It’s now going to get a little weird.
Before we could orient ourselves, a gentleman who appeared to have just arrived from a market in Katmandu burst upon the trail. He sat tall on an ATV and pulled up amid a cloud of dust and rocks. You might want to read that last sentence again.
He was dressed in white gauze from head to ankle (no shoes, right) and he stopped at the van’s side. A van, mind you, emblazoned with University of New Mexico logos.
He was curt. My wife informed him that we were a bit turned around.
He snarled, “What are you doing here?”
My unflappable wife responded, “We are here to pick up some art!”
That response rendered the pilgrim from the ancient east speechless for a moment. We told him our artist’s name and didn’t receive much of a response. He sort of told us to turn around and go back to the highway. So we did.
More spine shaking.
We spotted a Purina Feed sign on a fence with additional information: “Datil Feed.” The hours on the sign indicated they were open. A feed store in the middle of nowhere? It was too late to second guess.
The wife nosed the van slowly into a compound and we rounded a small turn. Three cowboys, two male and one female, greeted us. Two standing and one sitting in an ATV. Does everyone in rural New Mexico have an ATV?
The female of the trio, a cowgirl if you will, listened to our narrative and declared, “You are really lost!”
Directions were given. Yet another winding rocky road was in our immediate future, and at the end, a very worried painter greeted us with joy and a delicious lunch in the middle of nowhere.
The art was delivered to the University. The van was returned.
We have returned home, but I am still not sure where we went.