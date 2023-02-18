“Senseless.” “Unspeakable tragedy.”
Words we see and hear reported by loved ones each time another mass shooting takes place. This time, Michigan State University — where 3 were killed and 5 were critically wounded on Monday night, Feb. 13.
Arielle Diamond Anderson, 19 and a sophomore, planned on being the first doctor in her family.
A statement made by her family to CNN affiliate WDIV described Anderson as someone who just wanted to make the world a better place, “She was passionate about helping her friends and family, assisting children and serving people.” In a telephone interview with The New York Times, her grandfather, Dwayne Thomas, said,”she was a living angel.”
Alexandria Verner, 20, was a junior studying forensics and would graduate next year.
A celebrated basketball, volleyball, and softball player, those who knew her said that Verner was a “go-getter” who encouraged teammates not to give up. A statement from Clawson Public Schools, where Verner was a student from Pre-K through graduation, stated, “Alex was and is incredibly loved by everyone. She was a tremendous student, athlete, leader and exemplified kindness every day of her life!’
Brian Fraser, 20, was a sophomore majoring in business. A natural born leader, he was the president of Phi Delta Theta fraternity at MSU.
Teammates, fellow church members, and friends used the following to describe Fraser in Facebook posts honoring his life: “laughter,” “infectious smile,” “kindness,” “bright with love.” In a statement for the family, his sister said she wanted others to remember him for the light that he was.
But Arielle Anderson will not become a doctor. And we will never know the number of lives that might have been saved and healed as a result of her love and service.
Alexandria Verner will not graduate next year. The excellence she would have brought to the field of forensic science is lost. And an entire community that knew their beloved “Star Student” from the time she was in pre-school will not know her past the age of 20.
We will never know the places that Brian Fraser’s gift of leadership might have taken him — the future lives his bright heart might have touched and inspired.
Three bright lives. Frozen in time.
Because someone was able to get a weapon. Someone who should not have had one.
Since the shooting it’s been reported that assailant, 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae, had a history of mental health issues. In 2019 McRae pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for possession of a loaded firearm (resulting in a year and a half probation) even though he had been arrested and charged for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, which is a felony. Now questions are being raised about why that was the case.
And this is what it boils down to — Weapons in the United States.
Because here in the U.S. just about anyone can find a gun, just about any kind of gun they want, then go to a grocery store, church, synagogue, public arena, school campus, and suddenly open fire.
Just if the mood strikes.
It’s really not that hard. Not at all.
So kids won’t graduate college because they get killed there instead. Someone snapped and had access to a gun. A classroom of 6-year-olds get shot before recess. Someone snapped and had access to a gun.
And we can’t be sure if we’re coming home from buying milk. And we might not make it back from the picnic or movie theater or parade. Because someone might snap who has access to a gun.
Thoughts and prayers aren’t keeping folks from snapping, getting access to guns, and taking lives. But that’s all anyone is offering.
I wonder how many more lives we’ll see frozen in time.
Generations lost.
Again.