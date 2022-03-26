At one time or another, most every driver in these United States has been pulled over for some type of moving violation.
Whether it be exceeding the speed limit (my personal favorite), illegal lane change, driving of the wrong side of the road, letting your underage son drive you home from the bar — we’ve all been there.
I particularly like it when my family is in the car with me when I’m pulled over for speeding. My wife seems to enjoy this experience very much and has found a number of creative ways, including facial expressions, to say “I told you so” without actually uttering “I told you so.”
In such cases, most of us behave appropriately — we give the police officer our license and registration, say things like “I’m sorry, I didn’t realize I was driving that fast” or “Do you have any tickets for the Policeman’s Ball? I go every year.”
Most folks act as polite as possible, saving the burst of profanity until they are given a ticket and the window is securely rolled up.
Others, though, don’t have such acumen. This column is for them.
Below I have collected 10 tips on what not to say when pulled over by an officer of the law. Again, and this is important — what not to say.
Please cut out and tape to your windshield, directly above your steering wheel. Feel free to send me the money you will save on tickets in the future.
Here they be:
1. “I can’t reach my license unless you hold my beer.”
2. “Sorry, officer, I didn’t realize my radar detector wasn’t working.”
3. “Aren’t you the guy from the Village People?”
4. “Hey, you must’ve been doin’ about 125 miles per hour to keep up with me. Good job!”
5. “Hold your horses, Barney Fife. I’ll give you my license when I find it.”
6. “I thought you had to be in relatively good physical condition to be a police officer. Looks like you’ve been hanging out at the Dunkin’ Donuts a little too much.”
7. “You’re not gonna check the trunk, are you? There’s no illegal narcotics in there, just in case you’re wondering.”
8. “No, ossifer, I been haven’t drinking and not-what.”
9. “Gee, officer! That’s terrific. The last officer only gave me a warning too.”
10. “I’ll tell you what. If you don’t give me a ticket, I’ll do some free legal work for you. I’m a criminal defense attorney.”