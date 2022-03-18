I have always loved snow. Even the possibility of a weather forecast of snow makes my heart beat faster and my anticipation rise to the top. I’m no kid. My childhood is long gone, along with my middle-age, but it doesn’t matter. I haven’t always lived in the South either. I’ve lived everywhere in places where snow is on the ground from October until April.
The very first snow in my memory was when my dad was on recruiting duty in Knoxville, Tennessee. My sister and I were home with the measles. This was before the vaccination for it was developed.
We had a German Shepherd named Trigger who had a doghouse outside. While my sister and I watched at the big plate glass window of our house, Mom would build a little snowman on the roof of Trigger’s house, and he would jump up and knock it down every time. If I can recall, the snow was deep, and I remember Reenie and I squealing with delight every time he knocked off the snowman; then he’d run all over the yard jumping and wallowing in the snow.
A couple of years later, my dad, who was an Air Force officer, left for Germany to find a place for the family to live. Mom, Reenie, and I moved in with my mom’s parents in New York City after he left. We’d follow him later.
It snowed at the Macy’s Day Christmas Parade as I sat on my Grandpa Colligan’s shoulders. I remember turning my face up so I feel it on my cheeks. I love that memory. Mom kept on pulling the hood of my coat up over my head and I kept on pushing it off so I could feel the snow on my head.
It turns out that we didn’t go to Germany. We left in the middle of a snowstorm for North Africa, Morocco to be exact.
By then, Grandma and Grandpa Colligan had moved out of their large apartment on Staten Island and had bought a home on Long Island in Levittown. When it was time for us to leave for the boat docks to leave for Morocco, it was snowing to beat the band. We loaded our belongings in Grandpa’s maroon Kaiser Manhattan and headed out.
I remember him having to stop and clean the windshield wipers of snow at least two times before we got to our destination. A huge ocean liner was at the docks, our ship, The U.S.S. Constitution.
Morocco is a small country that is bordered by the Sahara Desert. It didn’t get very cold there, but it was hotter than blue blazes on summer days. One morning during the winter months, when the temperature was rarely colder than 50, we woke up to it snowing!
The kids in the village were going wild. Most had never seen snow. The flakes were big and most melted when they hit the ground, but it was snow nonetheless. It turns out that it hadn’t snowed where we were living in over 50 years. Most of us American kids had seen snow, but to the Arab kids, this was a magical treat.
My sister and I learned a valuable lesson after we moved back stateside and lived in Kansas. We went out in heavy snow and almost didn’t find our way home.
It became a white-out situation and we clung to each other so we wouldn’t get separated. The way we found our home was that we actually ran into the side of a house and we were able to see a road sign. That was a crazy, scary time.
Northwest Georgia, where I have lived for over 50 years, has had its share of good snows.
One winter, and I don’t remember the year, we had two (or more) 8-inch snows. We live in the country and the road we live on was covered in snow. My brother-in-law and my husband got a wild idea to attach a car hood as a sled to Mike’s truck and pull people behind it. Bill flipped over in the ditch and his elbow has never been the same. It was still fun!
Remember the Blizzard of ’93? Who could forget it? In our area out in the country, we had three feet of snow with drifts of five feet across the road from our driveway. It was amazing.
Bill was in the hospital in Augusta and missed it, but the kids and I had a ball. His old Flexible Flyer got quite a workout for several days. I made snow cream and cooked the best steak on our Grandpa Fisher Bear woodstove. We were without power for a while, but our pioneer spirit was alive and well.
I find joy in snow to this day. The child in me lives on.