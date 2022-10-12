Enjoy this Classic Adcock column.
I was reading the Rome News when I noticed all the Halloween advertisements. When I grew up there was not much you could buy for Halloween.
Much of the costumes were homemade by the parents of the kids. The grownups didn’t do much about making-up and wearing costumes. Most of the parents of the small kids took them to Broad Street. They would walk up and down the street, being seen.
There was one Halloween that I will never forget as long as I live. It was in the late 1940s. I was living on Reese Street in North Rome.
Duke, a friend that I ran with, lived up the street from me. Close to his house was a park where all the young people hung out. I had walked up to his house and was sitting on the porch with him when Carlton, another friend of ours, came up.
He sat down and asked, “What are we going to do to scare the girls tonight?”
We looked at him and shook our heads. Duke and I could see that Carlton was up to some kind of stunt to scare the girls who gathered in the park.
I looked at Duke and asked, “Do you remember the last time we tried to scare some of the girls? It was on the road below Coosa on the cutoff going to Summerville.”
“I will never forget that,” Duke said.
“I don’t think that I will either. What did you have in mind?” I asked Carlton.
“Don’t know, but there ought to be something that we can do.”
We sat quiet for a while, not saying anything. Then a thought came to me. I told them of an old abandoned church that was in Little Texas Valley. It was falling in, the last time that I had seen it. I told them we could go out and check on it. If it wasn’t being used, we could fix it to where we would bring the girls.
Duke and Carlton thought it was a good idea. We got in Duke’s car and headed for the church.
The church was rundown, the windows were broken, and it only had one door, hanging by one hinge. We got out and walked around the building, making sure there was a clear path around it. With a clear path, we went back around to the front and went inside.
I moved the one hinged door back against the wall to where it wouldn’t fall on us as we came in.
When I stepped inside, a cold chill went down my back. I turned to look back at Duke and Carlton. They stood on the outside looking at me.
I motioned saying, “Come on in. There’s nothing here to hurt you.. Come on. Don’t stand there. If we’re going to bring them in here, we need to move some of this stuff out of the way.”
Rather hesitant, they came in. There were torn up benches and chairs scattered all over the floor. We began to move stuff to where we could come inside without falling over things. I went up to where the pulpit sat and looked at it. I was amazed, for as I remember, it stood there with no dust or anything on it. It was in good shape. I remember telling Duke and Carlton that it looked as if someone had been using the pulpit.
Carlton laughed and said, “Yeah. The ghosts have service here every Sunday night.”
Another cold chill went up my back, and it felt like I was standing in an icebox. I went over to the side door and moved a chair from in front of it. There was no door there, just the opening where it had been. Someone or something had taken the door and the facing.
Looking around and seeing the window at the back had a board lying on the floor in front of it, I went over and picked it up. I propped it up against the wall. I felt like someone or something was trying to make me leave the board on the floor.
With the inside fixed to where we could get in, we left and came back home. I left Duke and Carlton to round up the girls and went home saying I would be back around six o’clock.
Next week: Part 2