Enjoy this Classic Adcock column.
Lonie and his friends had brought the girls to an old abandoned church in Texas Valley to play a prank on them, but the mysterious noises and lights he was supposed to make were made by someone — or something — else...
I shined my flashlight on the wall. It was solid. There was no door. I turned toward the side door saying, “Come with me.”
With everyone out I turned, shining the light back across the room. The other light was back in front of the window, moving around. Then someone — or something — snatched the flashlight out of my hand.
That was my clue. I went through the door, falling on the ground. I was up and around the building and was getting into the car before I realized it.
Duke started the car, and we got out of there in a hurry. No one said anything.
At that time there was a cafe on Martha Berry called Top Hat or something similar to that. We stopped and went inside and sat down at a table. A waitress came over and took our order. No one spoke. It was plain to see that everyone was shook up.
I watched the girls and marveled at how quiet they were. I said, “Who has my flashlight?” I waited — no one said anything. “Someone took my flashlight from my hand while we were inside.” I looked around the table.
No one had taken my light from my hand, according to them. I let it slide for the time being. I could see that no one was in a talking mood. We ate up, and all of us piled back into the car.
Duke took all the girls home and let them out. Then we went to the park and talked about what happened. We could not explain it, but we agreed that our little prank had backfired on us.
Early the next morning I went up to Duke’s house, and we went back to the church. We wanted to see if we could figure out what had happened. I wanted to see if my flashlight was there.
We pulled in and parked at the same place where we had the night before. The grass showed that we had been there. I walked over to the door. It was hanging on the one hinge, about half open. I stepped around the door and went inside of the room.
I will always remember the feeling that I got. A cold chill went from the top of my head to the bottom of my feet. I backed up, hitting the door. It made a noise and swung on the one hinge.
Duke grabbed the door and shoved it back against the wall, the same way that we had the day before. I walked over to where I was last night when someone took my light from my hand. It wasn’t on the floor. I began a search of the area.
I noticed Duke was staring at the pulpit. I walked over and there, lying on the pulpit, was my flashlight. I reached over and picked it up. I would have sworn that I heard a giggle when my hand touched the light.
I turned. “Let’s get out of here!”
We wasted no time getting out and getting into the car. As we pulled out, I looked back. I will always believe that the one-hinged door was hanging about half shut. I don’t remember ever trying to scare anyone after that.
It was a short time later that I went into the Army. The mischievous boy was replaced by a man. I will always look back and remember how a prank backfired on me. Did we really see a Halloween spirit, or was there someone playing a prank on us?
It is one of those things in life which can’t be explained, so you file it in your memory and move on.