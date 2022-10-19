Enjoy this Classic Adcock column.
After Lonie and his friends checked out an old abandoned church in Texas Valley and decided to bring the girls there that night to play a prank on them, he went home to eat supper...
I heard a car horn blow. I went to the door to find Duke and Carlton with a carload of girls. I told them to wait while I ate my supper. Someone kept on blowing the horn, so I got up and went with them.
It was another one of those loads of more people than room. Somehow we were all piled in the car like sardines in a can. The car, a 1941 Hudson, was one of those that had the small seats that would fold out from the back of the front seat.
I remember that there were 10 of us in the car. Three boys and seven girls. We used to load up and go to the old Cedar Valley Drive-In. It would cost you a dollar a car, just as many as you could get in it.
We drove Broad Street several times, letting it get dark. With it good and dark, we headed for the church in the woods.
With no lights but the headlights from the car, the church had a sinister look to it. We pulled in, and Duke turned off the headlights. It was so dark that as close as we were to the church, you just could make it out.
No one moved. Everyone sat perfectly still.
“Oh, come on,” I said, opening the car door and getting out.
They all began to pile out, some falling on the ground. I began to laugh, as I remember, and someone said, “What’s so funny?”
“Like sardines in a can,” 1 said, laughing as hard as I could.
With everyone lined up, Duke was going to lead then inside. Carlton was going to bring up the rear, giving me a chance to go around back with my flashlight. I was going to make a groaning noise and then move the light around on the window.
I never fully understood what happened. I helped get everyone inside and turned to go when I ran into a door.
We had moved the one-hinged door back against the wall that morning. The door now was blocked by something, and I couldn’t get back outside.
I turned to look back at the others, and it seemed that someone grabbed me by the arms and put me in a lock. I couldn’t move. It was then that I realized that everyone was quiet, not making a sound of any kind. They were watching a light in the corner near the window where I was supposed to be.
Carlton let out a laugh. He thought that the light was me with my flashlight. Then he turned and looked me straight in the face, and a groan went up from him. He knew that the light in the window wasn’t me.
“What is that light?” asked Duke. Duke thought it was me, for he hadn’t turned and looked back.
“It’s not what you think,” Carlton said. “Duke, Lonie is behind us.
I heard Duke say, “If Lonie is back behind us, what is that over by the window?”
It grew quiet. The only thing you could hear was heavy breathing coming from within the room. I remember being fascinated by the lights and began to watch them. They seemed to dance around over the floor. The light was a light blue with a dark looking figure in it.
A sound like a giggle came from where the light was, and it disappeared. The room was dark. What had hold of me had released my arms.
I turned, taking my flashlight from my shirt pocket. Someone ran into the door and let out a loud yell. I found out later that it was Carlton who hit the door — hit the door where there was no door.
Next week: The End