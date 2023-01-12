Much of our lives are spent at the grocery store. I think that is true for most every age and stage of life.
I was at the grocery store the other day, and saw a very cute little girl who was crying. She was not having a temper tantrum but she was upset about something. I said to her, “Why are you crying? Are you not having fun at the grocery store?” I then said, to the mother, “I’m sorry. She has probably been told not to talk to strangers. She is so cute.” The mother smiled and said, “Thank you.”
My children and I had fun at the grocery store. When they were toddlers, I put each child in their own grocery buggy and pulled the buggies through the store. Each child stacked the cans in their buggy as I shopped and continued putting items in each child’s buggy.
Before they could read, the children recognized various products I bought. They knew what a bottle of Downy fabric softener looked like and they would get it from the shelf and put it in the grocery cart. When my children could read, I would tear my grocery list in half, and give each child a list. The children would then go get the items on their list and bring them to me to put in the grocery buggy.
As soon as my children could count, they learned about money and I taught them how to count change. Oftentimes, the children brought their own money with them to spend.
One day my daughter saw some pencils she wanted to buy, and noted the price of the pencils. I said, “How much are the pencils?” She said, “ Twenty five cents each and I want 5 pencils. So that is $1.25.” I said, “Yes! Do you have enough money?” She said, “Yes I do. I have $5.” I knew she was about to learn about sales tax. I decided to wait until she paid for the pencils, and see if she had any questions. Would you believe, she looked at the receipt, saw the total and sales tax but didn’t ask me about that. I thought maybe that could be a lesson for another day.
Which is a better buy? I taught the children which of two products was a better buy and why. They could pick up a 16 ounce jar of spaghetti sauce, and a 32 ounce jar of spaghetti sauce, look at the price of each, and based on volume figure out which was the better buy and why.
When they learned about fractions and percentages at school, the grocery store was a real world place to apply what they learned. I could say, “The price of this item is (whatever the price was). It is on sale for 25% off. What is the sale price?” They were very enthused at calculating the new price and it thrilled them when they got it right. They were fast learners and I enjoyed teaching them.
The price is right: When we got to the checkout, we played the price is right. That is, we would guess the total of the grocery bill that day. My children became very skilled at that and it was fun playing. The cashiers at the Kroger we shopped at every week all knew we played the price is right and when they saw us coming toward checkout, they’d call out to us asking us come to their register. They too liked to play the price is right.
When I bought groceries, the week just before Christmas, I joked that the cost of those groceries would just about be the equivalent of a mortgage payment. Thirteen dollars for aluminum foil; $8.49 for a dozen organic eggs. Just think, if I were at the grocery store with my children these days, I could teach them about inflation.
Ah yes, lessons in economics at the grocery store.