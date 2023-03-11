Back when we ’80s kids were in school (cue “The Goldbergs” theme music), it was a big, bad deal if someone forgot to wear green on St. Patrick’s Day. You’d get the hell pinched outta you.
Of course, this was the era of latchkey kids, no helmets on bicycles, those lava-hot metal slides on playgrounds, riding in the beds of pick-up trucks (I realize some still let their kids do this — dear God, please stop), and putting sleeping bags on floorboards for long road trips, but I’m still surprised we got away with the pinching.
I guess pinching doesn’t happen so much anymore since, nowadays, it would very likely lead to a slap or an arrest.
Most of the time, everybody wore green. For some, it was an event — an excuse to make a trip to Claire’s. Green headbands, green shirt-ties, green hair bows, green socks, green bangle bracelets, dangle earrings (Troll doll earrings were huge one year).
There was usually a leprechaun-themed assignment that day in class. I think one year during art we did something with Lucky Charms and glue sticks, but everyone ended up eating all the marshmallows.
Anyway, the rule was that if you got pinched unfairly you could pinch that person back THREE TIMES. So the thing to do was to wear your green so that no one could see it right away.
One year, I wore my New Kids On The Block tee. It was perfect. There was a faint dot of green on Joey’s sneakers that I knew no one would notice.
Ohhh, I couldn’t wait. The kid who did the most pinching would be the class’s unofficial St. Patty’s Day badass.
In the homeroom line, a couple of overeager pinchers took the bait. Suckers. At lunch, a few more. I was on a roll. Everything was going according to plan until recess.
Recess was when the real pinching took place. It was understood that during recess you were fair game. A lot of the kids who simply forgot to wear green would hang out near the teachers.
I was living it up as the three-pinch queen of the playground when I heard someone yell, “I’m telling!” behind me.
I swirled around to find Jonah Bum (names have been changed just because making up a name was more fun), the biggest bully in the schoolyard.
“Telling what?” I asked.
“You’re pinching everybody!” he sneered.
“No kidding, it’s St. Patrick’s Day.”
That’s when I noticed the little red welts up and down Jonah’s arms.
“Why aren’t you wearing green, Jonah?”
“None of your business, shut up!” he yelled.
I was a fairly intuitive child, and I could tell Jonah was bummed that he didn’t have any green. I felt sorry for him. That and I didn’t want to get crushed or farted on (something he was famous for).
So, I took the green Life Saver out of my pocket and offered it to him. Our teacher had given them to us after lunch.
“Suck on this,” I told him.
“What?!”
“Look.” I stuck out my tongue.
“No one will know you have any green. You’ll trick everybody,” I assured him.
Jonah took the candy, and from that day on we were cool.
And that’s how a green Life Saver saved me one St. Patrick’s Day, many moons ago. And I never did get crushed or farted on by Jonah Bum.